ASUS ROG Moonlight White Gaming Peripherals Revealed

By Peter Donnell
eteknix.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced an all-new gaming peripherals lineup for those that want a more monochrome look and toned down design, and honestly, they all look freaking awesome! The ROG Strix Scope NX TKL 80%, tenkeyless mechanical RGB gaming keyboard, ROG Strix Impact II ambidextrous gaming mouse, ROG Strix Go Core gaming headset and ROG Cetra II Core in-ear gaming headphones are available right now in North America and no doubt, we’ll see them pushed to other markets very soon too.

