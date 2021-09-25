ASUS ROG Moonlight White Gaming Peripherals Revealed

There are so many great gaming mice already on the market, that it can be a little bit hard to find the right one for you. If you want something truly extreme and high-end though, the price is often a good indicator. The new Prime Mini Wireless from SteelSeries is a bit of a wallet buster, coming in at around $130 it’s got some strong competition from the likes of Razer, Logitech, Corsair and more. However, this mouse is making some big promises, actually, some mini ones too. It’s the same high-end hardware as the non-mini version, which will appeal to those who want an even lighter and more nimble mouse.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO