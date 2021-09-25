CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry and Meghan visit UN during world leaders' meeting

 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33tar6_0c7zbXqw00
UN General Assembly Royals Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are escorted as they leave the United Nations headquarters after a visit during 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Mary Altaffer)

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, met Saturday with a top U.N. official amid the world body's biggest gathering of the year.

The royals came to U.N. headquarters to speak with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. All three appeared later Saturday at the Global Citizen Live concert in New York's Central Park.

“It was a lovely meeting,” Meghan said as the couple left the U.N. headquarters.

The U.N. said Mohammed commended the couple's efforts to promote vaccine equity worldwide and hailed priorities they and the U.N. share, including climate, women's economic empowerment, youth engagement and mental health.

Meghan and Harry pressed for vaccine equity during the star-studded, 24-hour concert. It features performances staged in locations from New York to Paris to Lagos, Nigeria, and Seoul, South Korea.

The United Nations is in the midst of the annual General Assembly gathering of world leaders, though the couple didn't participate in the speeches in the assembly hall.

The former Meghan Markle has been involved with the U.N. women's agency, becoming an "advocate for political participation and leadership" several years ago. Harry visited the children's agency UNICEF at in New York in 2010.

Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan visited a New York City school, the World Trade Center's centerpiece tower and the Sept. 11 museum, among other stops in New York.

