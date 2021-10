When it comes to curved monitors, immersion is the name of the game and like the other monitors in the BenQ MOBIUZ lineup, the EX3210R is designed with gaming in mind. More specifically, it is a monitor built with the Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG) and Action Role-Playing Game (ARPG) genres in mind. Since games in these genres have players frequently in the fray, experiencing the heart-pumping action for themselves, a curved monitor wraps the game world around the player’s field of vision by latching onto the edges of their peripheral vision, bringing the world inside the screen to life.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO