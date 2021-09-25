Disaster relief for flooding in Oakland, Macomb counties approved by FEMA

Michigan has a rich heritage when it comes to the Civil Rights movement and Black history, and current efforts are being made to ensure that it’s not forgotten. Five Michigan projects were recently awarded over $1.4 million in federal grants through the National Park Service 2020 African American Civil Rights program to help restore sites and history related to the African American struggle for equality. Three of those projects are based in Detroit, the state’s majority black city.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO