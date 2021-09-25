Disaster relief for flooding in Oakland, Macomb counties approved by FEMA
LANSING, MI -- After a previous denial earlier in September, Michigan has secured further federal assistance for communities stricken by summer flooding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request to expand a “major disaster declaration” to include homes in Macomb and Oakland counties that fell victim to heavy rainfall and flooding across Southeast Michigan in late June, Whitmer’s office announced Saturday.www.mlive.com
