ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa vaccine clinic will now be offering the third shot for the Pfizer vaccine. Those who are 65 and above are eligible to receive the third shot as well as those who are between 18 to 64 that work in environments with high COVID-19 exposure. Those who are between 18 to 64 can receive the shot six months after getting their second shot.

ODESSA, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO