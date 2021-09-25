Chinese Scientists Synthesized Starch From Carbon Dioxide

The putative detection of phosphine gas in the atmosphere of Venus raised the fascinating question of whether it could be of biological origin. Given how inhospitable Venus appears to be to life as we know it, the question raised a furor. But scientists have now determined that the hellacious planet could indeed be habitable after all – aloft in the clouds, high above the scorching surface. Specifically, the level of solar irradiation at specific altitudes is comparable to solar irradiation on Earth, meaning that airborne photosynthesizing microbes could conceivably survive at those altitudes. Moreover, the thick cloud layer would provide some protection...

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO