MLB

Rays' Nelson Cruz: Out of Saturday's lineup

 7 days ago

Cruz is not in Saturday's lineup against the Marlins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. He dealt with an illness earlier in the week but returned to action Friday. Austin Meadows will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup.

Rays' Nelson Cruz: Opens scoring with homer

Cruz went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Yankees. The slugger opened the scoring in the first inning with his 32nd homer of the year. Cruz hasn't produced a multi-hit effort Since Sept. 11, going 7-for-48 (.146) in that span. He's still slashing .266/.336/.502 with 86 RBI, 79 runs scored and three stolen bases in 571 plate appearances overall, but the slump has come at a terrible time for fantasy managers.
MLB
