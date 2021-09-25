CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Good to go for Week 3

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCox (illness) was a full participant during Saturday's practice and isn't listed on the Eagles' injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Cowboys. Cox sat out of Friday's practice with an illness, but he was back in action Saturday. The 30-year-old defensive tackle played 50 defensive snaps and registered four tackles during Week 2.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Ready to go for Week 3

Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) wasn't listed on the Eagles' injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Cowboys. Arcega-Whiteside was able to suit up against the 49ers after injuring his ankle in Week 1. The 24-year-old ended up only playing seven offensive snaps and has yet to record a target this season. The 2019 second-round pick will likely have limited involvement in the Eagles' passing attack once again in Week 3.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Eagles Week 3 Betting Preview

It was going to happen eventually, but Nick Sirianni had his first “welcome to the NFL” moment this past Sunday against the 49ers. In a first half in which Eagles thoroughly dominated, they found themselves down 7-3 at the end of the 2nd quarter. A disastrous series of events on two separate drives took away touchdown opportunities for the Eagles, and they came away with 0 points combined from those two drives. The defense was strong the majority of the game but gave up two long touchdown drives that the Eagles offense was unable to overcome. After only scoring 11 points, the Eagles find themselves 4 point underdogs and +160 money line heading into a Monday night showdown in Dallas. Dallas also has a 1-1 record after a victory in Los Angeles against the Chargers, granted with a little bit of luck from the refs. The over/under sits at a high total of 52. After going 0-4 on last weeks game, the hope is to improve this week. So, let’s get into the matchup and see where the value lies.
NFL
247Sports

Nik Bonitto: Why Oklahoma LB is a good fit for Philadelphia Eagles

Nik Bonitto could soar up NFL Draft boards ahead of the 2022 edition in April. The Philadelphia Eagles just might be the proper destination for the Oklahoma Sooners pass rusher. The Eagles weakest group on defense, arguably, is their linebacker group based on 2020 play. However, they brought back Alex...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Cowboys#American Football
Yardbarker

49ers – Eagles Week 2 Inactives

This means that both Landon Dickerson and Marcus Epps are active today. Dickerson will be making his NFL debut and could appear in select sets on offense, while Epps has apparently recovered enough from his concussion to be active and likely start on defense. Rodney McLeod still isn’t ready, so...
NFL
Daily News-Record

Eagles Eager To Get Run Game Going

BRIDGEWATER — Through the first three weeks of the season, Bridgewater College has excelled in several aspects of the game. But as the Eagles come off their first loss, a 31-13 setback Saturday against Randolph-Macon, they are looking for a way to get the running game going. The Eagles (2-1,...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
CBS Sports

Winners and losers from NFL Week 3, plus kickers go wild and picking the Eagles-Cowboys winner

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter, which should actually probably be two newsletters today because there's so much to go over after a wild Sunday. There were highs (Justin Tucker), there were lows (rookie quarterbacks) and then there was whatever the Bears did. I would say they played like garbage, but that would be an insult to garbage. Tucker had more yards on one kick (66) than the Bears had on offense (47).
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles News: Not a good day for Nick Sirianni nor Jalen Hurts

2. Other than two passes to Quez Watkins — one for 26 yards, one for 91 — Jalen Hurts had 73 passing yards. DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz, Jalen Reagor, Kenny Gainwell and Sanders combined for 77 yards. Other than the two Watkins catches, the Eagles’ next-longest pass play was a 14-yarder to Goedert. You’ve got all these weapons, get ‘em the ball. The Eagles took a bunch of deep shots, but there was literally no mid-range game. You can’t win like that. [.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
inquirer.com

Onus on Fletcher Cox, other Eagles to fill Brandon Graham energy void | Jeff McLane

Chris Long, like most NFL players — heck, most people — had days when going into work was low on his list of desires. He’d shuffle into the Eagles’ training complex indifferent about the long hours ahead. The idea of practice, deep into training camp or the season or after a particularly physical outing, could be daunting — even for a player who was typically a pied piper to his teammates.
NFL
NBC Sports

Fletcher Cox’s fumble recovery in end zone ties the game

The Eagles turned over the ball on their first possession, with Jalen Hurts throwing an interception. Anthony Brown picked off the pass intended for Jalen Reagor. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Brown caught the ball at the 1-yard line before his momentum carried him into the end zone. Instead of a touchback, the Cowboys had to start the possession on their own 1.
NFL
chatsports.com

Sunday was a good day for the Eagles!

It was a stress-free Sunday for the Eagles and their fans in Week 3 with Philadelphia not playing the Dallas Cowboys until Monday night. The Birds witnessed a number of favorable outcomes. An overview:. So, the Eagles benefited from 1) two of their NFC East rivals losing and 2) draft...
NFL
audacy.com

'It's always fun getting after' Dak Prescott, says Eagles DT Fletcher Cox

The Mississippi State bond between Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won't matter much when they face other on Monday night at AT&T Stadium. In other words, if Cox has an opportunity to break through the trenches and put Prescott on the ground, he...
NFL
Yardbarker

Fletcher Cox breaks out army crawl celebration after touchdown

Fletcher Cox scored a rare touchdown on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys and then broke out a celebration that had people captivated. The 30-year-old defensive tackle recovered a Dak Prescott fumble in the end zone for a TD to tie the game at seven. Likely surprised to have scored, Cox flexed and then decided to start doing his army crawl celebration. Take a look:
NFL
Yardbarker

EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Perhaps Some Good News on Injury Horizon

It’s not easy to find much good news on a very bleak injury front for the Eagles, but maybe there was some brightening on Wednesday when safety Rodney McLeod and linebacker Davion Taylor were listed as full participants. There’s a catch. Wednesday’s practice was simply a walkthrough, so the injury...
NFL
insidethestar.com

Cowboys Injuries Opens Door for LB Jabril Cox to Make Debut Vs. Eagles

Through two weeks, the Cowboys have been proven right when claiming their depth on defense gives them the versatility to succeed. This depth will be tested in Monday’s division and home opener against the Eagles. The Cowboys will be without DeMarcus Lawrence, Keanu Neal, Dorance Armstrong, Neville Gallimore, Carlos Watkins, and Bradlee Anae. The Cowboys haven’t backed away from playing their young prospects to rebuild this defense, and week three may be the moment for Jabril Cox.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Andy Reid on Nick Sirianni: ‘I think the Eagles are in good hands’

Just days before Andy Reid returns to Philly with the Chiefs in Week 4, the former Eagles head coach spoke to reporters about his health, what returning to this city means to him, and what he expects to see from both teams on Sunday. Here’s what Big Red had to...
NFL
emueagles.com

Eagles of the Week Presented by EMUCU

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Each week, the Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics names the EMUCU's Athletes of the Week, as selected by the athletic media relations department based on their athletic performances from the previous week. MALE NOMINEE. Name: Ben Bryant. Sport: Football. Position: Quarterback. Year: Senior. GPA: 3.57.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Fletcher Cox’s regression has arrived and here’s some evidence

Is Fletcher Cox on the downside of what’s been an awesome Eagles career?. Ten years is a long time to do anything. Most of us will never know what it feels like to wake up in the morning and see a notification that the National Football League has deposited money into our accounts, but that’s been what life has been like for Fletcher Cox since he joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy