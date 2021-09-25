CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Not in lineup

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Gurriel will sit Saturday against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Gurriel went hitless in both of his last two games, though that followed a 10-game stretch in which he hit .413 with eight multi-hit games. Marwin Gonzalez takes over at first base Saturday.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Missed opportunities sink Astros in extras

Astros reliever Yimi García allowed a go-ahead RBI single to D-backs designated hitter Kole Calhoun in the 10th inning, then served up a two-run home run to Daulton Varsho in the next at-bat, taking the loss in Houston's 6-4 defeat on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. It was the second consecutive 10-inning game between the teams.
MLB
The Crawfish Boxes

Batting title or not, 2021 has been quite the turnaround for Yuli Gurriel

It’s not commonplace for players to hit above .290 for three consecutive seasons. Not in this current era where the quality of pitching has never been better. From 2017 to 2019, Yuli Gurriel was one of a handful of hitters who produced a batting average of at least .290 each year. Entering his age-36 season in 2020, the expectation was he’d continue to hit. And then he didn’t.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuli Gurriel
houstonmirror.com

Diamondbacks clip Astros in 10 innings

Daulton Varsho slugged a two-run home run in the 10th inning and the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks squared their interleague series with the Houston Astros with a 6-4 win Saturday. Varsho's blast followed an RBI single by Kole Calhoun that snapped a 3-3 tie. Varsho's 11th home run, a two-run shot...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros obliterate Angels in series opener

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Chaos loomed with the bases loaded and a game in the balance. Framber Valdez is in better charge of his emotions, but still battles his self-control in spurts. In the seventh inning of a shutout, the southpaw seemed bothered by home-plate umpire Nestor Ceja’s strike zone. Valdez’s connection with catcher Martin Maldonado disappeared.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
kldjfb.xyz

Astros insider: A weird, funky win

Chas McCormick’s first plate appearance of the night was a fluke in more ways than one. The outfielder did not start Friday’s game. He entered in the bottom of the ninth inning as a pinch runner representing the game-winning run and was left stranded on third base as the Astros failed to capitalize on an opportunity to clinch victory, instead sending the game to extra innings.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Mlb Com
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado starting on Saturday for Astros

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Maldonado is getting the nod behind the plate while batting ninth in the order against Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos. Our models project Maldonado for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Brandon Bielak: Sent to minors

Bielak was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Bielak would likely have been unavailable for a few days after he was called upon to throw 2.2 innings in a spot start Friday. The Astros elected to swap him out for a fresh arm, calling up Peter Solomon to take his place.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Baker pushing right buttons for Astros

When Kyle Tucker struck out to end the ninth inning with the score tied in Friday's extra-innings win, the limited consolation for the Astros was that he was lined up to be their runner to start at second base in the 10th. Tucker is one of the team's fastest baserunners, per Statcast.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Fills in for Tucker

Siri started in right field in place of Kyle Tucker (shoulder) and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 10-0 win over the Angels. Siri, who entered Sunday's game when Tucker was removed with shoulder discomfort, homered for a second straight day. Tucker's ailing shoulder was good enough for him to serve as designated hitter Monday, but manager Dusty Baker didn't want to risk him in the field and told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle that the outfielder may be limited to DH for this series against Los Angeles. Siri, who batted leadoff with Jose Altuve getting a breather, has four home runs in 12 games.
MLB
numberfire.com

Chas McCormick starting for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona DIamondbacks. McCormick is getting the nod in center field while batting eighth in the order against Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos. Our models project McCormick for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7...
MLB
SportsGrid

Alex Bregman Out of Astros Lineup Tuesday

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports Houston Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman will sit out of Tuesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Angels. https://twitter.com/brianmctaggart/status/1440437250282557440. Bregman will have a scheduled day off, last playing in a 10-0 win series opener Monday night, going 0-for-5. This year, Bregman has missed significant playing time,...
MLB
expressnews.com

Podcast: Playoff decisions loom for Astros

Chandler Rome and Steve Schaeffer discuss the battle for center field and whether Zack Greinke merits a postseason rotation spot. Connect with Chandler Rome and Steve Schaeffer.
MLB
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Prospect Report: September 19th

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (69-49) lost 8-6 (BOX SCORE) Brown started for Sugar Land and struggled a bit allowing 3 runs in 3 innings. Mushinski relieved Brown and allowed 4 runs, 1 earned, over his 3 innings of work. The Skeeters got 4 runs back in the 6th on a Hinojosa RBI single, Costes 2 run single, and Jones RBI double. After the Isotopes got a run in the 7th, the Skeeters got 2 more back in the 8th on another Hinojosa RBI single and Jones RBI groundout. The Skeeters would load the bases in the 9th but failed to scores as they lost 8-6.
MLB
numberfire.com

Jason Castro not in Astros' Saturday lineup

Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Castro is being replaced behind the plate by Martin Maldonado against Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos. In 155 plate appearances this season, Castro has a .194 batting average with a .661 OPS, 4 home runs,...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy