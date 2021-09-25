Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Not in lineup

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (69-49) lost 8-6 (BOX SCORE) Brown started for Sugar Land and struggled a bit allowing 3 runs in 3 innings. Mushinski relieved Brown and allowed 4 runs, 1 earned, over his 3 innings of work. The Skeeters got 4 runs back in the 6th on a Hinojosa RBI single, Costes 2 run single, and Jones RBI double. After the Isotopes got a run in the 7th, the Skeeters got 2 more back in the 8th on another Hinojosa RBI single and Jones RBI groundout. The Skeeters would load the bases in the 9th but failed to scores as they lost 8-6.
