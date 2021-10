It was a wild, wild slate of games for the NFL in Week 3, and that roller coaster is continuing on Monday night, as the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles square off in their first division battle of 2021. It's a contest headlined as much by who's absent as by who's playing, but the tale of the first half has been the inability of the Eagles defense to do anything against Dak Prescott and the Dallas running game -- with both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard again having their way, much like they did in the Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. And with the ground attack in full force, Prescott is finding it easier to operate in the air, using tight end Dalton Schultz to punish the Eagles secondary.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO