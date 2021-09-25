CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Emily In Paris’: Netflix Sets Season 2 Premiere Date For Lily Collins Comedy, Releases Teaser – Netflix Tudum

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBmIZ_0c7za6O100

Emily in Paris will make its retour au Netflix next year.

During Saturday’s Tudu event, Netflix revealed that the Emmy-nominated comedy is set to return December 22. The romantic comedy, which was originally set at Paramount and later moved to the streamer, was renewed for Season 2 in November. Along with the premiere date announcement, the streamer released a teaser providing first glimpse at the new season. (You can watch it below.)

In Emily In Paris , Emily (Collins), an ambitious twentysomething marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping its social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends and navigating new romances.

The series from Darren Star also features Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery. Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard recur.

The half-hour series was created, written and executive produced by Star (Younger, Sex and the City). Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media also exec produce alongside Andrew Fleming. Collins produces. Produced by MTV Studios, the series was filmed on location in Paris and across France.

Watch the announcement below.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Lily Collins Returns as ‘Emily in Paris’ in a Ruffled Dress and Bold Platform Sandals

Bonjour, ma cherie! “Emily in Paris” is officially coming back to Netflix for its second season. The show’s Instagram previewed a glimpse into season 2, as well as Emily (Lily Collins)’s upcoming looks by iconic costume designer Patricia Field. In the most noteworthy shot, Collins can be seen in a ruffled purple high-low dress. The bold piece features a tiered skirt and deep layered neckline. Her look is paired with pink sunglasses, plus layered necklaces and bracelets for a bohemian effect. On her feet, the PR maven wears metallic platform sandals, which feature multicolored straps and heels totaling at least 4 inches...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Star
Person
Kate Walsh
Person
Lily Collins
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Netflix Unveils First-Look Photos of Emily in Paris' Upcoming Second Season — See the Pics!

On Thursday, Netflix released nine exciting new photos from the upcoming second season of Emily in Paris. In a first look at the new season, which is set to hit the streamer on an undisclosed date later this year, fans see Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) continuing to live her best life in France, and also get a glimpse at some of the iconic fashion moments that the show is known for.
TV SERIES
GreenwichTime

'Ted Lasso' Star Hannah Waddingham Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Waddingham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR. Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Retour Au Netflix#Paramount#French#Philippine#Star#Jax Media#Mtv Studios
Deadline

‘Judy Justice’: Judge Judy’s IMDb TV Series Gets Trailer Ahead Of November Premiere

UPDATED with trailer: Judge Judy Sheindlin left her eponymous CBS show just a few months ago, but she’s already getting back to work on Judy Justice, where she will again rule daily on IMDb TV. The show premieres November 1 with new episodes to be released each weekday. Amazon’s premium free streaming service released the trailer ahead of the show’s premiere date. Check it out above. Joining Judge Judy on Judy Justice are bailiff Kevin Rasco, court stenographer Whitney Kumar and Sarah Rose, a law clerk who also happens to be Sheindlin’s granddaughter. Judge Judy will reunite on the project with her longtime...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Crown’: Netflix Announces Premiere Month For Season 5 Of Emmy-Winning Series – Netflix Tudum

Fresh off its formidable sweep at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, Netflix’s The Crown will come back for even more royal drama next year. Netflix, during its Tudum fan event on Saturday, revealed that The Crown will return for Season 5 November 2022. The announcement was made by Imelda Staunton, who is taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth, in a video from the set of the show. The Crown was initially set to conclude with the upcoming fifth season, but series creator Peter Morgan reversed the decision sharing that the Emmy-winning drama will actually end with its sixth installment. Season 5...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Tiger King 2 Premiere Date Announced During Netflix's TUDUM

Netflix's TUDUM event is currently in full swing, and fans of the streaming service have already gotten a creepy glimpse at the fourth season of Stranger Things and more. Next up on the TUDUM docket is news about the recently-announced Tiger King 2. Earlier this week, we learned Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are returning to direct the Tiger King follow-up, which is expected to put Joe Exotic front and center despite the fact that he is still in jail stemming from legal troubles covered in the first series. According to TUDUM, Tiger King 2 will be hitting the streaming service on November 17th.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Netflix Tudum 2021: All the trailers, news, and release date announcements

Like Disney’s planned Disney Day and the last big Nintendo Direct, Netflix knows that it pays to hype up the release calendar. Enter: The 2021 Tudum streaming event. Tudum, which runs for three hours on Saturday, Oct. 25, is set to feature dozens of guests and celebrity cameos introducing new footage of upcoming Netflix shows and movies, hugely anticipated sequels, and shared news on what people will be streaming this year and next.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
tvweb.com

Emily in Paris Season 2 Trailer Unveils December Release Date

Netflix series Emily in Paris was a very strange affair when it arrived on the platform in October last year, receiving a mauling from most critics but very quickly becoming a huge hit. While many said the show was nothing more than a bland character in an Instagram setting, with virtually no plot to speak of, the series was watched by 58 million subscribers in its first month on Netflix, and staying in the Nielsen Top Ten in the UK for 40 consecutive days following its debut. So, it is therefore no surprise that a new season is on the way, and Netflix revealed yesterday that it will be arriving December 2022.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Confirms Cobra Kai Season 4 Release Date During TUDUM Event

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Streaming giant Netflix finally revealed the official release date for the highly anticipated fourth season of the hit The Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai at their TUDUM virtual event and turns out, we won't have to wait much longer for it to drop. The initial assumption was that the series will premiere Season 4 sometime in 2022 which makes a ton of sense considering Season 3 premiered earlier this year.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Releases The Sandman First Look During TUDUM

As part of their digital event today (TUDUM!) Netflix has released an official first look at the upcoming and highly anticipated TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Sandman. In the released clip, Gaiman (creator of the comic series and executive producer of the show) appears with star Tom Sturridge (who plays the titular, Dream), and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (his sister, Death) to show off a mind-bending and visually captivating first-look at the show. In addition to the video first look, some brand new character posters on the show's freshly launched social media channels offering even more looks from the DC Comics adaptation.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Army Of Thieves’ Trailer, Premiere Date: A New Heist Is On In ‘Army Of The Dead’ Prequel — Netflix Tudum

Netflix today unveiled an official trailer for its Army of the Dead prequel, Army of Thieves, also announcing that it will premiere on October 29. The prequel takes place during the beginning stages of the zombie outbreak seen in Zack Snyder’s original zombie heist film. In it, we’re introduced to Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer), a safecracker hired by a mysterious woman to pull off a heist, with the help of a misfit crew of aspiring thieves.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Tiger King 2’ Sets Premiere Date For More Mayhem And Madness—Netflix Tudum

More mayhem and madness lie ahead as Netflix confirms Tiger King 2 will debut on Nov. 17, during the streamer’s Tudum presentation on Saturday. Netflix confirmed the date via a video refresher of documentary subjects Joe Exotic, and Carole Baskin, as well as all the best twists and turns from Season 1. It’s not exactly clear what the focus will be for the new season of Tiger King, but Deadline understands that the filmmakers met with and spoke to Exotic (aka Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage né Schreibvogel) a number of times in prison. Executive producers and directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin have remained connected...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy