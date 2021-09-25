‘The Crown’: Netflix Announces Premiere Month For Season 5 Of Emmy-Winning Series – Netflix Tudum

Fresh off its formidable sweep at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, Netflix ’s The Crown will come back for even more royal drama next year.

Netflix, during its Tudum fan event on Saturday, revealed that The Crown will return for Season 5 November 2022. The announcement was made by Imelda Staunton, who is taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth, in a video from the set of the show. The Crown was initially set to conclude with the upcoming fifth season , but series creator Peter Morgan reversed the decision sharing that the Emmy-winning drama will actually end with its sixth installment.

Season 5 began shooting in July, with a complete cast refresh. Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville is Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, Jonny Lee Miller will play John Major, Dominic West takes on Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki features as Princess Diana. Khalid Abdalla will also appear as Dodi Fayed.

Deadline understands that storylines in Season 5 will include Princess Diana’s bombshell BBC Panorama interview, which has made headlines in recent weeks after an inquiry revealed the full scale of reporter Martin Bashir’s deceit in securing the scoop.

The Crown is produced by Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television. It is exec produced by Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw and Robert Fox with Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison and Oona O Beirn as producers.