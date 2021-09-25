CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Starmer faces wave of anger over Labour conference chaos

By Toby Helm and Michael Savage
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEa0J_0c7za4cZ00
The Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner at the party’s conference in Brighton on Saturday.

Keir Starmer is battling to restore authority over the Labour party after a bruising defeat at the hands of unions and the left sparked a storm of criticism over his performance as leader.

Ahead of a conference billed as the moment when Starmer would introduce himself as a future prime minister to the British people, the Labour leader on Saturday was forced to withdraw plans to limit the role of party members, and increase that of MPs, in selecting future party leaders, after the unions united in opposition to block the move.

As the humiliating retreat was announced, allies of his deputy, Angela Rayner, made clear her fury at the way Starmer and his office had allowed what she regarded as an unnecessary row to dominate the first day of conference and overshadow a set of major economic policies she was announcing in her opening speech.

At a meeting of the national executive committee on Saturday morning, Rayner proposed amendments to the Starmer plans in a desperate attempt to find a way forward. “She did not agree with Starmer’s plans and was trying to find ways to stop them wrecking conference,” said an ally.

Rayner used a Times interview on Saturday to say that she would be prepared to run for the party leadership in future: “If I felt that it was the right thing to do for the party and the right thing for the country, then I would step up and do it.”

Starmer loyalists tried to talk up the leader’s success in forcing through other reforms that would make it more difficult for hard-left activists to deselect Labour MPs. “He has locked out the hard left. This is a major achievement,” said one frontbencher.

But there was widespread dismay in all wings of the party over the way Labour had been plunged into more divisive internal arguments just at the point when it had hoped to train its guns on the Tories and present its leader as a future occupant of No 10.

In an excoriating article in the Observer, the former shadow chancellor John McDonnell says he can no longer play the loyal elder statesman.

He says Starmer “has abandoned the platform on which he was elected Labour leader, sidelined much of the broad team that got him elected and has reached for the Blairite playbook and resuscitated Blair’s old crew, of Peter Mandelson as his consigliere, combined with an appetite for factional purges that makes the Kinnock era look tame. The result is that we are witnessing something akin to the performance of a Blairite tribute band with the same old stunts and strategies being rolled out on schedule but with a great deal more venom.”

Starmer and the shadow cabinet are still hopeful they can rescue the conference with a series of major announcements on job security, green policies and education, among others, in the coming days. The Labour leader is also determined to turn up the volume of criticism of the Tories over lorry driver and fuel shortages as well as the looming cost-of-living crisis.

Starmer told the Observer he was demanding emergency visas for haulage drivers to get supplies up and running fast. “Labour also demands cancelling the cut to universal credit and scrapping the tax hike on national insurance. Both make a bad situation much worse for working people.

“Finally, let’s end short-term panic with a plan to address labour shortages by boosting working conditions and British industry so we buy, make and sell more in this country, building a stronger future together.”

Ed Miliband will on Sunday push ahead with ambitious Biden-style plans for investment in greener industry, including the steel industry, under the “green new deal”. Miliband said it is no time to be cautious. “We have to go big on green because it is the only route to delivering economic and climate justice together, and it is the only way to tackle the greatest threat to humanity,” said the former party leader and shadow business minister.

But anger at Starmer’s misjudgment over the leadership rule changes has seriously dented morale, even among shadow ministers who see themselves as scrupulously loyal. “This is a total disaster,” one member of the frontbench said.

Under Starmer’s original proposal to change the rules on electing leaders, the one-member, one-vote system would have been replaced with a return to the electoral college made up of the unions and affiliate organisations, MPs and party members – each with an equal share. Even party moderates said the plan – designed to make it more difficult for the leftwing membership to elect a leader such as Jeremy Corbyn – was a difficult sell as it appeared to send a message that the party did not trust its members.

Delegates were due on Saturday night to vote on a revised package under which candidates for leadership elections would have to have the support of 20% of MPs, up from the current 10%.

Other conference flashpoints for the leader could include rows over Labour’s position on trans rights and changes mandated by the Equality and Human Rights Commission after its investigation into antisemitism.

Starmer also faced criticism from his predecessor. Speaking at a Young Labour rally, Jeremy Corbyn suggested the left could organise against Starmer: “The electoral college plan may have been defeated for now but we have seen the leadership’s true colours.

“If we want the Labour party to be a vehicle to win elections to confront the climate emergency and redistribute wealth and power to the many from the few, then we need to come together and get organised.

“There is another way forward, for the Labour party and Britain, that is based in peace and justice, in the policies the majority of people actually want, not what the establishment and its media mouthpieces insist they should want. If our leadership won’t champion that path, our movement must and will.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Public anger over petrol crisis threatens to overshadow crucial Conservative conference

More than half of Britons think Boris Johnson has done a bad job of ensuring supplies of essentials like petrol and keeping the cost of living down in the wake of Brexit, according to a new poll.The survey, which also found the public giving a thumbs-down to the prime minister’s performance on Brexit and on “levelling up”, comes on the eve of a crucial Conservative conference at which Mr Johnson will attempt to recast the central purpose of his government after two years of crisis management with an optimistic “building back better” slogan.Speaking on the eve of the conference, the...
ECONOMY
BBC

Labour conference interview: Keir Starmer with Laura Kuenssberg

The Labour leader is asked about fuel and haulage industry problems, Andy McDonald, Jeremy Corbyn, and the minimum wage. Sir Keir Starmer spoke to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg 24 hours ahead of his first leader's address to a Labour Party conference in person. Last year he gave his speech remotely.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Peter Mandelson
Shropshire Star

Tories have reduced Britain to ‘chaos’ over fuel crisis, says Starmer

The Labour leader called on Boris Johnson to give key workers priority access to petrol supplies. Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Government of reducing the country to “chaos” through its failure to deal with the fuel crisis. The Labour leader said the haulage industry was “beyond frustrated” at the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Keir Starmer’s win over party rules can’t mask the tension simmering around Labour conference

Not quite Sir Keir Starmer’s Clause IV moment then. Almost 30 years ago Tony Blair asked his desperate party, after four successive general election defeats, to drop an article of socialist faith. There were ructions, but he got his way, and a bland series of 1990s soundbites replaced Edwardian phrase-making and Labour’s very aims and purposes were rewritten.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#New Labour#Antisemitism#Britain#Uk#British#Times#Tories
BBC

Labour backs Sir Keir Starmer over party rules reforms

Labour's annual conference has voted in favour of Sir Keir Starmer's plans to overhaul the party's rules. The changes give MPs more of a say in choosing its future leaders and make it harder for members to deselect MPs. The party also backed setting up an independent complaints process for...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Old faces of New Labour in Keir Starmer’s inner circle

There are figures who worked for Tony Blair and Gordon Brown and others who have joined after spending years in careers outside Westminster politics. Yet as a collective, the team advising Keir Starmer ahead of the biggest test of his leadership is a new group acutely aware of the challenge it faces.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
BBC

Keir Starmer: Labour leader calls on PM to step in over NI Protocol

The Labour leader says the Prime Minister needs to step in over the Northern Ireland Protocol and ensure the Stormont institutions are maintained. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says his party might collapse power-sharing unless the Protocol issue is resolved. Mr Donaldson also said his party may seek an early...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Starmer risks ‘civil war’ over Labour leadership election rules change

Keir Starmer has been accused of risking “civil war” in the Labour party as he seeks to rewrite the rules that led to Jeremy Corbyn’s election as leader. Starmer set out plans to switch to an electoral college system to decide future party leaders. He will argue the move will give greater sway to millions of trade union members – but the party’s left said it would also hand more power to MPs at the expense of ordinary members.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Starmer must unify Labour conference by welcoming Corbyn back, says John McDonnell

Next week’s Labour conference could be Sir Keir Starmer’s last chance to unify his party and set out a compelling vision for the country if he is to avoid a repeat of the 2019 ballot-box defeat in a general election that could be less than a year away, leading left winger John McDonnell has warned.Sir Keir should break through activist “frustration” with his leadership by restoring the whip to predecessor Jeremy Corbyn and setting out a radical platform of policies on issues like ending child poverty, scrapping university tuition fees and delivering a “green new deal” on the climate emergency...
POLITICS
The Independent

Green Party’s new co-leaders vow to be ‘real opposition to feeble Tory government’

The Green Party’s newly elected leaders have vowed to boost the number of Green MPs in parliament and become the “real opposition” to the Conservative government.Members of the party in England and Wales have elected councillors Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay as the new co-leaders, after Sian Berry and Jonathan Bartley stood down.“We’re determined to see more Greens elected in England and Wales,” said Mr Ramsay. “We’re here because we want to lead our party to success … to be the real opposition to this feeble Conservative government.”The Green Party has only one MP, Caroline Lucas, but has three...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy