Trussville native joins OrthoAlabama Spine and Sports, offering excellence in sports medicine care

TRUSSVILLE — OrthoAlabama Spine and Sports has been serving the Birmingham community since 1987 when orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Perry Savage, founded the practice estab lishing a high-skilled, family-centered orthopedic practice with experts in the field of orthopedics. With over 14 physicians on staff, Ortho Alabama supports patients’ needs in the areas of musculoskeletal care for injuries and conditions with locations in Birmingham and Hoover.

In addition to offering musculoskeletal care for injuries and conditions the back, neck, and spine; elbow; foot and ankle; hand and wrist; hip; knee; and shoulder, OrthoAlabama Spine and Sport’s experts offer interventional pain management, joint replacement and revision, orthopedic trauma, physical medicine and rehabilitation, rheumatology, and sports medicine. OrthoAlabama’s team of staff consists of orthopedic surgeons, doctors, physician assistants, therapists, nurse practitioners, and support personnel who are committed to providing focused care to patients.

OrthoAlabama Spine and Sports is pleased to announce its newest addition to the team of experts. Trussville native, Dr. Zane Hyde, joined the staff this month offering the Birmingham practice spe cialties in ankle, hip, knee, and shoulder care from pediatric sports and fractures to musculoskeletal care for all ages. Dr. Hyde, 2007 graduate of Hewitt Trussville High School, completed his under grad at the University of Alabama, medical school and residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), and sports medicine fellowship at the University of Virginia.

“Orthopedic Sports Medicine is my subspecialty,” said Dr. Zane Hyde. “Sports Medicine kind of takes a lot of hats,” Hyde adds, “it is more like an arthroscopy fellowship meaning minimal invasive care for shoulder, knee, and hip. This is where I focus performing anything I can with an arthroscope as well as some joint replacement.”

Hyde shares his dedication in participating in his hometown community to offer care and treatment to his patients while returning them to the quality of life they deserve.

“I was born and raised in Trussville and grew up in the project area,” said Hyde. “I bought a project home nine (9) years ago when my wife and I got married. I live in the same floor plan of a house I grew up in.”

“I think OrthoAlabama is a good fit,” shares Hyde, “serving the community while being a part of the community.

Hyde shares his passion and desire to work with the OrthoAlabama Spine and Sports group because of not only the location but also the colleagues.

“I’ve always wanted to be with this group,” said Hyde. “Mostly because of the location and also the young men the practice has hired are good friends of mine from residency.”

“My love of sports at a young age, I realized that I wasn’t going to play professional sports. I liked the as pect of taking care of athletes, which got me interested in sports medicine. I worked in an outpatient center during the summers while in college and got to see first-hand what t he field was like, which con firmed this was what I wanted to study and practice.”

Hyde shares that sports medicine is not just athletes, but includes a larger aspect of injuries from different types of individuals.

“I like discovering the problem, diagnosing the prob lem, and getting people back to their health while seeing them progress in a pretty rel ative short period of time,” adds Hyde. “And see them re turn to the things they want to do, which is obviously the re warding part of it all and why I wanted to be a part of sports medicine.”

“The community aspect of Trussville is very important to me and serving the communi ty,” said Hyde. “Being avail able to see people as quickly, providing a good experience, while getting them back to their health as fast as possible is my main goal. This starts with each individual patient and focusing on their needs.”

If you would like to vis it OrthoAlabama Spine and Sports and make an appoint ment with Dr. Zane Hyde, he is available for appoint ments in Trussville on Tues day-Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dr. Hyde is avail able for appointments at our Hoover location each Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information on Dr. Zane Hyde and his spe cialities or to schedule an appointment, dial (205) 228- 7600 or visit www.orthoalabama.com