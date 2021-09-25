CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trussville, AL

Trussville native joins OrthoAlabama Spine and Sports, offering excellence in sports medicine care

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 7 days ago

By Tanna M. Friday, sponsored content

TRUSSVILLE — OrthoAlabama Spine and Sports has been serving the Birmingham community since 1987 when orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Perry Savage, founded the practice estab lishing a high-skilled, family-centered orthopedic practice with experts in the field of orthopedics. With over 14 physicians on staff, Ortho Alabama supports patients’ needs in the areas of musculoskeletal care for injuries and conditions with locations in Birmingham and Hoover.

Dr. Zane Hyde, OrthoAlabama

In addition to offering musculoskeletal care for injuries and conditions the back, neck, and spine; elbow; foot and ankle; hand and wrist;  hip; knee; and shoulder, OrthoAlabama Spine and Sport’s experts offer interventional pain management, joint replacement and revision, orthopedic trauma, physical medicine and rehabilitation, rheumatology, and sports medicine. OrthoAlabama’s team of staff consists of orthopedic surgeons, doctors, physician assistants, therapists, nurse practitioners, and support personnel who are committed to providing focused care to patients.

OrthoAlabama Spine and Sports is pleased to announce its newest addition to the team of experts. Trussville native, Dr. Zane Hyde, joined the staff this month offering the Birmingham practice spe cialties in ankle, hip, knee, and shoulder care from pediatric sports and fractures to musculoskeletal care for all ages. Dr. Hyde, 2007 graduate of Hewitt Trussville High School, completed his under grad at the University of Alabama, medical school and residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), and sports medicine fellowship at the University of Virginia.

“Orthopedic Sports Medicine is my subspecialty,” said  Dr. Zane Hyde. “Sports Medicine kind of takes a lot of hats,” Hyde adds, “it is more like an arthroscopy fellowship meaning minimal invasive care for shoulder, knee, and hip. This is where I focus performing anything I can with  an arthroscope as well as some  joint replacement.”

Hyde shares his dedication in participating in his hometown community to offer care and treatment to his patients while returning them to the quality of life they deserve.

“I was born and raised in  Trussville and grew up in the project area,” said Hyde. “I  bought a project home nine  (9) years ago when my wife and I got married. I live in the  same floor plan of a house I  grew up in.”

“I think OrthoAlabama is a good fit,” shares Hyde,  “serving the community while being a part of the community.

Hyde shares his passion and desire to work with the  OrthoAlabama Spine and  Sports group because of not only the location but also the colleagues.

“I’ve always wanted to be with this group,” said Hyde.  “Mostly because of the location and also the young men  the practice has hired are good  friends of mine from residency.”

“My love of sports at a  young age, I realized that I  wasn’t going to play professional sports. I liked the as pect of taking care of athletes, which got me interested in sports medicine. I worked in an outpatient center during the summers while in college and got to see first-hand what t he field was like, which con firmed this was what I wanted to study and practice.”

Hyde shares that sports medicine is not just athletes, but includes a larger aspect of injuries from different types of individuals.

“I like discovering the problem, diagnosing the prob lem, and getting people back to their health while seeing them progress in a pretty rel ative short period of time,” adds Hyde. “And see them re turn to the things they want to do, which is obviously the re warding part of it all and why I wanted to be a part of sports medicine.”

“The community aspect of Trussville is very important to me and serving the communi ty,” said Hyde. “Being avail able to see people as quickly, providing a good experience, while getting them back to their health as fast as possible is my main goal. This starts with each individual patient and focusing on their needs.”

If you would like to vis it OrthoAlabama Spine and Sports and make an appoint ment with Dr. Zane Hyde, he is available for appoint ments in Trussville on Tues day-Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dr. Hyde is avail able for appointments at our Hoover location each Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information on Dr. Zane Hyde and his spe cialities or to schedule an appointment, dial (205) 228- 7600 or visit www.orthoalabama.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Down Syndrome Alabama to celebrate National Down Syndrome Awareness Month

From The Tribune Staff Reports HOOVER — Down Syndrome Alabama (DSA) will celebrate National Down Syndrome Month in October, with October 1 being Down Syndrome Day. Alabaster, Auburn, Birmingham, Helena, Homewood, Hoover, Mobile, Mountain Brook, Opelika, Trussville, and Vestavia Hills are some cities whose mayors throughout the state of Alabama have presented DSA representatives and […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

New Latitude Movers opens new location in Trussville

From The Tribune Staff Reports TRUSSVILLE — New Latitude Movers is thrilled to announce the opening of its new Trussville location on November 1. New Latitude Movers has served the Birmingham metro area from its base in Homewood for over twenty years. In addition to serving Birmingham, Mountain Brook, Homewood, Vestavia Hills, Helena, Pelham, and […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama surpasses 2020 COVID-19 death total

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that the number of Alabamians dead from COVID-19 has surpassed the state’s 2020 total. With three months left in 2021, the state has recorded 7,205 deaths from COVID-19. In all of 2020, that number was 7,188. However, there are signs that […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trussville, AL
Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Trussville, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Health
The Trussville Tribune

Ferus Artisan Ales wins hospitality award from interior design association

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The interior design of Ferus Artisan Ales is an award-winner. The Trussville brewery on Beech Street was one of three projects by Birmingham interior design company TurnerBatson to win a 2021 IDIE Awards presented by The International Interior Design Association – Alabama Chapter (IIDA-AL). The awards showcase the […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

New wing-centric restaurant opening in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – Wing It On!, the fan-favorite wing joint known for its always fresh, never-frozen, all-natural wings ’n wiches, has announced the opening of a new location in the greater Birmingham area. Situated at 7268 Gadsden Highway STE 104 in Trussville at the Shoppes at Deerfoot, the new Wing It […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds businessman to be featured on national TV broadcast

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — Local business owner and inspirational speaker Mark Lucas will be featured in an episode of Hope Givers shown nationwide this month to promote positive mental health. Produced by Georgia Public Broadcasting, Hope Givers highlights hope and resilience across America, with each episode spotlighting an individual or group that […]
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Professional Sports#Spe Cialties#The University Of Alabama#Uab
The Trussville Tribune

Mountain Brook announces acting Chief of Police

From The Tribune Staff Reports MOUNTAIN BROOK — The Mountain Brook City Council appointed Deputy Chief Jaye Loggins to Acting Chief of the Mountain Brook Police Department (MBPD) on Monday, September 27. This announcement comes after the retirement announcement of Chief Ted Cook, MBPD’s 5th Chief of Police. Acting Chief Loggins has been employed with […]
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
The Trussville Tribune

TCS Exceptional Education Services surpasses compliance tests

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools reported that its Exceptional Education Services Department has met — and surpassed — Alabama State Department of Education’s annual compliance monitoring thresholds for Part B of the IDEA (Individuals With Disabilities Act). ALSDE pulls random files from each Alabama school system as a part of […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Sports
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville Middle School recognizes star readers

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville Middle School students who participated in the Summer Reading Bingo Challenge recently celebrated their achievements. Students sat down for a popsicle party and a drawing for the grand prize basket which included a variety of great books, snacks and a $25 Visa gift card. Students worked hard […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy