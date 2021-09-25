CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Cowboy Bebop’s Netflix opening sequence, complete with Tank!

Cover picture for the articleIn Polygon’s exclusive preview of Cowboy Bebop, the upcoming live-action adaptation of Shinichirō Watanabe’s seminal anime, showrunner André Nemec not only lauded the original seres’ composer Yoko Kanno, but insisted there was no doing a new version of Bebop without her. And at Netflix’s Tudum fan event on Saturday, the creative team came with proof: the opening credit sequence for the 2021 series, featuring John Cho as Spike, Mustafa Shakir as Jet, and Daniella Pineda as Faye.

