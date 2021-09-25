CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 76ers planned to meet with Ben Simmons in Los Angeles this week, were told not to come

By Jesse Pantuosco
 7 days ago
With the start of training camp just days away, the clock is ticking for both the 76ers and Ben Simmons, who has cut off contact with the team that drafted him with the No. 1 pick in 2016. The Sixers, in a last-ditch effort to mend fences with their disgruntled All-Star, had planned to meet with Simmons in Los Angeles this week, but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 6’11” point guard was adamant they not come, saving locker-room leaders Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Mattise Thybulle from making the trip out west.

Related
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Jay Williams: Rich Paul Told Me He and Ben Simmons 'Want Out' from 76ers

Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for now, but he and his agent apparently don't want that to remain the case. "This has been an ongoing issue within Philly," ESPN's Jay Williams said on Bart & Hahn. "I talked to Rich Paul, and Rich Paul was the one who told me, 'We want out. We want out. And we'll go to whatever degree we have to go to in order to get out. We want to be anywhere but in Philadelphia.'"
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Ben Simmons no longer wants to play alongside Joel Embiid due to big man's playing style, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers' Media Day on Monday was focused on one topic: Ben Simmons. The All-Star guard made it known that he wouldn't be showing up to Media Day or training camp, and is choosing to stay away from the team until a trade is made for him. While Simmons wasn't there to answer a bunch of questions about all the trade rumors and tension that transpired within the Sixers organization over the summer, everyone was asked about him.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Brutal Response To Ben Simmons’ Trade Demand: “I’m Not Paying $200 Million For A Guy Who Will Not Be Aggressive And Will Not Shoot At Playoff Time”

Ben Simmons' future still looks far from resolved. After demanding a trade from Philadelphia, Simmons has taken some extreme measures to ensure that it goes through. This includes telling the franchise he doesn't intend to play another game for them and even telling his teammates not to fly out for a conversation with him.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Sources: New Developments Emerge in Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers Standoff

The next revolution of the ever-spinning Ben Simmons trade saga has arrived. October 1 marks the date that the second 25 percent of Simmons' salary for the 2021-22 season—roughly $8.25 million—is due to the All-Star guard, but the Philadelphia 76ers do not intend to pay Simmons on Friday, league sources told Bleacher Report.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Ben Simmons insists he’ll never play for 76ers again

Ben Simmons is threatening not to report to the 76ers. Not just until they change his mind. Not just until they fine him a certain amount. Not just until Doc Rivers gets reprimanded. For good. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:. When Simmons told them last month he didn’t plan to report,...
NBA
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
basketballnews.com

Ben Simmons unlikely to report to camp, 76ers trying to convince him otherwise

The expectation remains, one week out from 76ers media day, that Ben Simmons will choose not to report to the team's training camp, league sources say. But the Sixers, sources say, remain intent on trying to convince Simmons to report. Source: Marc Stein (Twitter) ANALYSIS: Ben Simmons has made it...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Hasn't Spoken To 76ers Since August, Will Skip Training Camp: Report

Philadelphia 76ers' star Ben Simmons does not intend to report to the team's training camp, which begins next week, and has no plans to ever play for the organization again, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week...
NBA
