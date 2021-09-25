Report: 76ers planned to meet with Ben Simmons in Los Angeles this week, were told not to come
With the start of training camp just days away, the clock is ticking for both the 76ers and Ben Simmons, who has cut off contact with the team that drafted him with the No. 1 pick in 2016. The Sixers, in a last-ditch effort to mend fences with their disgruntled All-Star, had planned to meet with Simmons in Los Angeles this week, but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 6’11” point guard was adamant they not come, saving locker-room leaders Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Mattise Thybulle from making the trip out west.www.audacy.com
