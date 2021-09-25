Mariners Minor League Report — September 25
TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers rallied for a run in the top of the 9th inning, but it wasn’t enough as Tacoma fell to Round Rock 4–3 on Friday night. Starter Ryan Weber (7.0,7,4,3,0,7,HR) fell to 4–2 on the season with the loss, allowing 4 runs (3 ER) on 7 hits while walking 0 and striking out 7 over 7.0 innings. LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,1,0,0,0,1) allowed 1 hit and struck out 1 in a scoreless 8th inning. DH Jose Godoy (3x4, R, 2B) and SS Donovan Walton (2x5) each recorded multi-hit games, while LF Jose Marmolejos (1x4, R, HR, RBI), 3B Kevin Padlo (1x4, R), 1B Sam Travis (1x4), RH Marcus Wilson (1x3, RBI) and CF Luis Liberato (1x4, RBI) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 10 hits. Marmolejos hit his 24th home run of the season with a solo blast leading off the 6th inning.marinersblog.mlblogs.com
