City celebrate and Ronaldo wants a response – Saturday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 25.

Football

City’s players loved their win at Chelsea.

Rio copped some flack from the City fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted a response from Manchester United.

Wilfried Zaha was on target.

Aston Villa matchwinner Kortney Hause breathed a sigh of relief after conceding a late penalty.

Injured team-mate Leon Bailey was desperate for the final whistle.

Gary Lineker saw the bigger picture after Bruno Fernandes’ penalty miss.

Allan Saint-Maximin was ready.

Len Ashurst’s former clubs paid tribute after his death aged 82.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua fitted in a late trim.

Deontay Wilder made a promise.

Ricky Hatton wished his son well.

Tennis

Serena Williams had a beach day.

Cricket

Tim Bresnan and Warwickshire hit back at the haters.

Chris Woakes loved the Bears’ title win.

Kevin Pietersen felt the heat.

The Independent

Games and goals – Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-setting Champions League career

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record with his 178th Champions League appearance on Wednesday night.The Portugal star passed his former Real Madrid team-mate Iker Casillas and marked the occasion by scoring Manchester United’s late winner against Villarreal.Here, the PA news agency looks at Ronaldo’s record-setting career in the competition.AppearancesRonaldo made 101 Champions League appearances for Real and 23 for Juventus, with Wednesday his 54th across two spells at United.Casillas had held the record since 2015 and made the last of his 177 Champions League appearances in April 2017 for Porto against Juventus.The first 150 came for Real, including 53 alongside...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Townsend on his Ronaldo goal celebration and Rafa’s expectations

Everton put in a solid defensive shift shorn of their biggest stars at Old Trafford, and despite falling behind to Manchester United just before halftime, found a way to claw back into the game and indeed could have won all three points late on. Speaking after the game, the Toffees...
PREMIER LEAGUE
