Blood was shed at Whistling Straits on Friday as a supremely talented American side tamed a howling wind and painted the scoreboard red. Just a day into the 43rd Ryder Cup, Europe’s defence hangs in grave danger, with Padraig Harrington’s team ruthlessly overpowered in two chastening sessions to leave them 6-2 down and, already, questions will inevitably be raised of whether too much ground has been surrendered.Recent history had suggested Steve Stricker’s side - the strongest in Ryder Cup history on paper - would dominate the morning foursomes, and they lived up to those predictions with aplomb, seizing a...

GOLF ・ 8 DAYS AGO