City celebrate and Ronaldo wants a response – Saturday’s sporting social

 7 days ago
Aymeric Laporte and Cristiano Ronaldo (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 25.

Football

City’s players loved their win at Chelsea.

Rio copped some flack from the City fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted a response from Manchester United.

Wilfried Zaha was on target.

Aston Villa matchwinner Kortney Hause breathed a sigh of relief after conceding a late penalty.

Injured team-mate Leon Bailey was desperate for the final whistle.

Gary Lineker saw the bigger picture after Bruno Fernandes’ penalty miss.

Allan Saint-Maximin was ready.

Len Ashurst’s former clubs paid tribute after his death aged 82.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua fitted in a late trim.

Deontay Wilder made a promise.

Ricky Hatton wished his son well.

Tennis

Serena Williams had a beach day.

Cricket

Tim Bresnan and Warwickshire hit back at the haters.

Chris Woakes loved the Bears’ title win.

Kevin Pietersen felt the heat.

Beckham’s bow and Evra’s message – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 20. Football. David Beckham’s son Romeo played 79 minutes on his professional debut for Inter Miami’s reserve side...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Sports stars celebrate Jesse's mindset

Our no.14 made an all-important contribution as the Reds came away from the London Stadium with three vital Premier League points. The Academy graduate cut inside from the left to smash in United’s winning goal with a minute to go in the capital. After the 2-1 victory, Lingard spoke openly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raheem Sterling frustrated and Ivan Toney on fire – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 18.FootballSouthampton frustrated Raheem Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raheem Sterling x 😇 (@sterling7)Ivan Toney hailed a job well done.I’m starting to like these kick abouts. Big shift from the boys today and fully deserved 3 points coming home with us. ⚽️🙌🏾 @BrentfordFC— Ivan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ryder Cup begins and Warwickshire clinch title – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24.GolfTeam Europe were ready for the Ryder Cup.Here come #TeamEurope 👊#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/vdVDFq401r— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 23, 2021Never been more ready…. Make It Count 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/2rd3EvULiP— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) September 24, 2021It’s time. pic.twitter.com/caI3RR460j— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 24, 2021Team USA were looking sharp.Caption this… pic.twitter.com/jhBH0l3FLn— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) September 23, 2021Shane Duffy was excited.Let’s gooooo #TeamEurope Good luck to everyone involved I can’t wait for it to...
TENNIS
chatsports.com

How social media reacted to Ronaldo's winner

But how did Twitter react to the Portuguese forward's late, late strike?. Several former Reds, including Cristiano's former team-mate Rio Ferdinand, could not hide their delight. Check out the legendary defender's video below!. Yessssssssss. My Guy ud83dudc4fud83cudffdud83dudc4fud83cudffdud83dudc4fud83cudffdud83dudc4fud83cudffd@Cristiano. 2-1 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/PGwgQEwtrx — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 29, 2021. Dannys Higginbotham and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brigid Kosgei ready for London Marathon hat-trick bid despite Olympic exertions

Brigid Kosgei insists she is well prepared and ready to defend her Virgin Money London Marathon title despite the short turnaround from the Olympics last month.Sunday’s race comes just eight weeks after the Kenyan claimed marathon silver in Sapporo where the runners endured hot and humid conditions.Many competitors were unable to finish the Olympic race, and those that did were left fatigued but Kosgei believes she is ready to compete in London.“First of all I want to say thanks because I have been invited to London again and I like London. Before I came here I was running in...
WORLD
