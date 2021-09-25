Murder Mystery 2 Sequel Set at Netflix With Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will get embroiled in another Murder Mystery , now that Netflix has greenlit a sequel to their hit made-for-streaming comedy.

Released back in June 2019, the original Murder Mystery in just its first three days of release was famously sampled by 30.9 million (!) Netflix households (who finished at least 70 percent of the film).

The first outing followed Nick, a New York cop (played by Sandler), as he finally took his wife Audrey (Aniston) on a long-promised European trip, when a chance meeting on the flight got them invited to an intimate family gathering on the superyacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince (Terence Stamp). When someone turned up murdered, Nick and Audrey became the prime suspects in a whodunit.

As announced by Netflix on Saturday at their inaugural “ TUDUM ” global fan event, Sandler and Aniston’s characters will be back for “another international adventure full of intrigue and hijinks,” in Murder Mystery 2 .