CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Emily in Paris Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Unveils Teaser Video — Watch

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KxM4q_0c7zYYlc00

Emily in Paris ‘ adventures in the City of Love will continue when Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 22, it was announced at Netflix’s “TUDUM” global fan event on Saturday. Additionally, the streamer released a teaser video for the upcoming 10-episode run.

As TVLine exclusively reported , Season 2 will introduce a new love interest, Alfie (played by Katy Keene ‘s Lucien Laviscount), who is described as a sarcastic and charming cynic who refuses to speak French or immerse himself in French culture. He and Emily have an antagonist relationship that evolves into something more.

“Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life,” according to the official Season 2 logline. “After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat” — aka Alfie — “who both infuriates and intrigues her.”

In addition to leading lady Lily Collins, returning series regulars include Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy), Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien), Camille Razat (Cami) and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert). Laviscount, Kate Walsh (Madeline), Jeremy O. Harris (Gregory Elliott Dupree) and Arnaud Binard (Laurent G) recur.

Press PLAY above to watch the teaser, then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 2!

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Emily In Paris’ Season 2 Teaser: More Fashion, More Romance, More Emily On December 29

“Emily in Paris” is set for its second season. The Netflix series promises more of the romance and entanglements, which made it a fan favorite in 2020. Viewers have a lot of questions as the new episodes arrive. First and foremost, everyone wants to know what’s in store for Emily and Gabriel. The pair seem to be on an unchangeable course towards romance, but nothing comes without a bit of drama. Last season, Gabriel was on his way out of Paris when everything changed for him. Will his restaurant dreams finally come true, or are there more strings attached? Emily’s also facing a change at work that could complicate things for the already star-crossed duo.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucien Laviscount
Person
Kate Walsh
Person
Lily Collins
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
dallassun.com

Netflix sets season 2 release date for 'Emily In Paris'

Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): The escapist rom-com sensation 'Emily in Paris' will be returning to Netflix on December 22, the streamer announced on Saturday at its 'Tudum' virtual fan event. The plot of the show follows Emily (Lily Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands...
TV SERIES
People

Netflix Unveils First-Look Photos of Emily in Paris' Upcoming Second Season — See the Pics!

On Thursday, Netflix released nine exciting new photos from the upcoming second season of Emily in Paris. In a first look at the new season, which is set to hit the streamer on an undisclosed date later this year, fans see Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) continuing to live her best life in France, and also get a glimpse at some of the iconic fashion moments that the show is known for.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tudum#French#Philippine
TVLine

Cobra Kai Season 4 Is Ready for Blood — Watch New Teaser, Get Premiere Date

Cancel your New Year’s Eve plans, Cobra Kai fans: Season 4 is set to premiere Friday, Dec. 31, Netflix announced Saturday as part of the streamer’s “TUDUM” global fan event. Along with the premiere date, Netflix also released a teaser from the brand new season (embedded above), and it’s chock-full of flying fists and hilarious one-liners, as Johnny and Daniel’s now-combined dojos prep for the All Valley Tournament. But they’re not the only new partnership in town: The clip also shows the first real footage of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) back in action at Cobra Kai. In the Season 3 finale...
TV SERIES
Talking With Tami

First Look: Emily In Paris Season 2

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the second season of the Emmy-nominated series EMILY IN PARIS, which became Netflix’s most viewed comedy series of 2020. Producer and star Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard. EMILY IN PARIS is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Get Ready to Return to the City of Love — Emily in Paris Season 2 Premieres This Year

Break out the red beret, because Emily in Paris is returning for season two this year. On Thursday, Netflix shared the first glimpse of the upcoming season, which features Lily Collins as Emily Cooper as well as returning stars Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, and more. Naturally, there will be even more fun, fashion, and shots of France as Emily stands by a romantically lit Eiffel Tower.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

La Brea Premiere, Britney vs. Spears Docu and More

On TV this Tuesday: Natalie Zea headlines NBC’s sinkhole drama, Rob Lowe exposes Hollywood clichés and The Resident races to save one of its own. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Netflix. Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!. Netflix. Britney vs. Spears. Hulu. Only...
TV & VIDEOS
Tom's Guide

Emily in Paris season 2 release date and everything we know so far

Oui, oui, we're ready for Emily in Paris season 2 (and we don't have to wait long). The Netflix romantic comedy has started filming in France — and this time, Emily (Lily Collins) will speak a little more French and "assimilate" more into Parisian culture, according to creator Darren Star. And he's teased some "unexpected storylines" as far as Emily's love life goes.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Sets Premiere Date as Disney+ Unveils a First Look

A new Star Wars show is on the way as Disney+ unveils a premiere date for the previously announced series, The Book of Boba Fett. Teased in the end-credit sequence of The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale, The Book of Boba Fett will officially kick off on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, December 29. The Lucasfilm series streams exclusively on the platform alongside other titles from the Star Wars library.
TV & VIDEOS
News 8 KFMB

Caterina Scorsone Dishes on 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18: Watch a Fiery Premiere Sneak Peek! (Exclusive)

Grey's Anatomy is hours away from kicking off season 18 and longtime star Caterina Scorsone dropped by the ET stages to step in as a special guest host for Thursday's show. The actress previewed what's to come for her character, Amelia Shepherd, in the coming season after she turned down a marriage proposal from the father of her baby, Link (Chris Carmack).
TV SERIES
Variety

IMDb TV Releases First-Look Trailer For ‘Judy Justice’ (TV News Roundup)

IMDb TV released the official trailer for courtroom series “Judy Justice.” The new series premieres Nov. 1 and marks the judge’s return to the televised bench. The reality court program, presided over by Judge Judy Sheindlin, adjudicates real-life cases filed from all over the country. Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified California court reporter; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter. “Judy Justice” is directed by Randy Douthit who also executive produced along with Scott Koondel, with co-executive producer Amy Freisleben. Watch...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Castle Moves to Lifetime, Ted Lasso Star's PBS Gig and More

Just one week after TVLine exclusively reported that Castle would soon make its streaming premiere on Hulu, the former ABC romantic procedural is getting a new syndicated home. The series starring Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic — which previously aired reruns on TNT — is moving to Lifetime, where it will air Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 5 at 2 pm ET/PT. Episodes will air through November, after which the show will take a brief hiatus until January 2022 to accommodate the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie event. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham has joined...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy