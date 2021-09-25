CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krystal Finally Learns Jinyoung’s Secret After Saving Cha Tae Hyun’s Life On “Police University”

By E. Cha
Soompi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the next episode of “Police University,” Krystal will finally discover the truth of how Jinyoung and Cha Tae Hyun first met!. “Police University” is a KBS drama about the chaotic investigation that ensues when a professor at an elite police university teams up with a student who is a genius hacker. B1A4‘s Jinyoung and f(x)’s Krystal star as university students Kang Sun Ho and Oh Kang Hee, while Cha Tae Hyun stars as passionate detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man.

