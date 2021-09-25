Krystal Finally Learns Jinyoung’s Secret After Saving Cha Tae Hyun’s Life On “Police University”

New teasers have been released for the upcoming drama “Reflection of You”!. The new JTBC drama will follow the story of Jung Hee Joo (Go Hyun Jung), who grew up in poverty but now lives a successful life with a happy and well-off family. Although she lives an enviable life, she still harbors feelings of emptiness about the time that has passed. Shin Hyun Been will star as Goo Hae Won, who grew up with a beautiful youth. However, she is deeply hurt from her brief meeting with Jung Hee Joo, and she discovers that the wound only continues to fester as time passes. The drama will be about the affair, betrayal, corruption, and revenge that follows their meeting.

