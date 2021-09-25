CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP EUR Exchange Rate: Week in Review September 25th

By Chris Doane
poundsterlingforecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GBP to EUR exchange rate was flat this week but the pair was able to repair damage earlier in the week after the latest Bank of England meeting. The bank held interest rates at record lows but warned of inflation above 4% into 2022. The UK economy also fared better than Germany and the larger eurozone on PMI business activity data. This helped to alleviate selling pressure early in the week after nine UK energy firms went bust due to a 250% increase in wholesale gas prices.

www.poundsterlingforecast.com

Comments / 0

