CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Louise Minchin 'touched' by BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker's sweet Strictly gesture

By Sharnaz Shahid
Hello Magazine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouise Minchin has wished her former BBC Breakfast colleague the best of luck Dan Walker ahead of his debut on Strictly Come Dancing with a heartwarming message. Sharing a sweet throwback snap from her final day at BBC Breakfast, the journalist remarked: "Massive good luck to @mrdanwalker with his @bbcstrictly debut, I can't wait to see it!"

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Dan Walker teases new look ahead of next live Strictly show

Dan Walker is currently entertaining millions on Strictly Come Dancing every weekend, and if his latest selfie is anything to go by, the hours he's spent training are starting to pay off. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, ahead of the live show, he showed off his insane transformation – except...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Louise Minchin overcomes personal challenge after leaving BBC Breakfast – see photo

Louise Minchin has taken on a big fitness challenge, shortly after stepping down from her role as a host alongside Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast. The journalist took to Twitter to share the news with her fans, as she wrote: "I can't believe I swam 13km today, massively helped by an incoming tide and @herspirituk friends and @swimcathswim who somehow persuaded me it was a good idea. Now I just have to be able to run that far again! Thanks to @aberdoveyswim for an epic experience I LOVED it."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Dan Walker solves Strictly mystery - and it involves Daniel Craig!

Dan Walker - Strictly star and now super sleuth?! The BBC Breakfast star has taken to Instagram to joke he has solved a mystery surrounding the BBC dance show - and surprisingly it involves Daniel Craig. Dan, 44, and his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova took to the dance floor for...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Dan Walker leaves fans in hysterics after Strictly reveals 'secret mics'

Dan Walker has left fans in hysterics after Strictly Come Dancing released his "secret mic" audio from Saturday night. Each week, the team behind the show release the audio from the professional dancers and contestants during their live performances which isn't heard on our TV screens – with some hilarious results.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Minchin
Telegraph

Boris Johnson tells BBC’s Dan Walker: 'It should be Strictly Come Vaccinated'

The Prime Minister has weighed into the Strictly Come Dancing row claiming performers should get vaccinated. Boris Johnson told the BBC’s Dan Walker, who is a contestant on the current series: “It should be Strictly Come Vaccinated.”. Speaking before he gave an interview to BBC Breakfast this morning, he asked...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Breakfast#Bbc Radio#Bbc One#Mrdanwalker#Bbcstrictly#Quickstep#Christian Radio#The Profile
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla's health secret is game-changing - see photo

Duchess Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has previously revealed she uses one particular tool to take extra care of her health: a FitBit watch. The royal was first seen wearing it during an appearance in Wiltshire in 2020, and it's clearly living up to her expectations, as she's been wearing it ever since - she was most recently seen with it on when she and husband Prince Charles toured Devon and Cornwall in July 2021.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jessa Duggar’s Daughters Ivy, 2, & Fern, 2 Months, Look Adorable In Matching Dresses — Photos

Jessa Duggar snapped precious photos of her two youngest children cuddled up on the couch. To make things even more adorable, the sisters wore matching outfits!. Twinning! Jessa Duggar Seewald‘s daughters Ivy, 2, and two-month-old Fern wore matching outfits in two new photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday, October 6. The former Counting On star, 28, snapped pics of her two youngest children — whom she shares with husband Ben Seewald — sweetly cuddling each other on a couch, while looking adorable in their matching attire. Ivy and Fern cheesed for the camera in the same plaid green dresses and similar-looking head pieces. Ivy had on a white beanie, while her baby sister sported a stylish white headband.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Dear White People executive producer Jaclyn Moore says she's "done" with Netflix over Dave Chappelle's transphobic jokes

Chappelle's The Closer special has been called out by GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition for "ridiculing trans people." In the special, Chappelle defends J.K. Rowling for her "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) views -- also declaring himself "TERF" -- and references criticism for his transphobic jokes in previous Netflix specials. Wednesday night, Moore, an executive producer on Netflix’s Dear White People who is transgender, tweeted “I’m done” in response to Chappelle's special. “I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art,” she said. “But I’ve been thrown against walls because, ‘I’m not a ‘real’ woman.’ I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me.” Moore added: "I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most's Pride week. It's a network that's been my home on @DearWhitePeople. I've loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content." In a thread containing dozens of tweets, Terra Field, a programmer who works for Netflix and is trans herself, explained her problem with Chappelle’s statements. “Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups,” Field tweeted Wednesday. “You’re going to hear a lot of talk about “offense”. We are not offended...Being trans is actually pretty funny, if you’re someone who actually knows about the subject matter. How could volunteering for a second puberty *not* be funny? That isn’t what he is doing though. Our existence is ‘funny’ to him – and when we object to his harm, we’re ‘offended.'”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy