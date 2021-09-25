Tess Daly steals the show in red hot thigh-split dress
Bringing some serious glitz and glamour to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom on Saturday night, Tess Daly looked every inch the Hollywood starlet as she stepped out in a bright red, thigh-split dress that came complete with halterneck detail by Roland Mouret. Showcasing her impressive fashion credentials, the presenter completed her latest ensemble with high heels by Dune London and glittering jewellery by Cartier.www.hellomagazine.com
Comments / 0