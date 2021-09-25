CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Tess Daly steals the show in red hot thigh-split dress

By Megan Bull
Hello Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBringing some serious glitz and glamour to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom on Saturday night, Tess Daly looked every inch the Hollywood starlet as she stepped out in a bright red, thigh-split dress that came complete with halterneck detail by Roland Mouret. Showcasing her impressive fashion credentials, the presenter completed her latest ensemble with high heels by Dune London and glittering jewellery by Cartier.

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Stuns In A Pink Dress With Thigh-High Split On VMAs Red Carpet — See Pics

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has stepped out at the 2021 Video Music Awards in a baby pink dress, which featured a high slit. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, 24, looked ultra glam when she stepped out at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in a pastel pink dress. The world renowned gymnast stunned in the one-strap, fitted gown, which featured a high slit. “I’m more nervous than when I’m competing,” Simone revealed on the red carpet. “I’m out of my element.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Peaty
Person
Judi Love
Person
Katie Mcglynn
Person
Nina Wadia
Person
Greg Wise
Person
Tess Daly
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tess Daly causes a stir in black dress on Strictly live show

Another Saturday night, another amazing outfit from Tess Daly. The star was back on our screens to host the latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing with co-star Claudia Winkleman. The presenter caused a stir in a gorgeous shimmering black dress, which she styled with a stunning pair of matching black...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Carol Vorderman smoulders in plunging blouse and power suit

We've become accustomed to seeing Carol Vorderman rock her workout gear or signature leather trousers, but this time the former Countdown star surprised us all with killer tailoring. WATCH: See Carol Vorderman try Cryotherapy treatment. The presenter uploaded a mirror selfie on Friday evening, revealing her outfit for the evening:...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Tess Daly's date night LBD has to be seen to be believed

Tess Daly has done it again. The star looked absolutely amazing on Tuesday evening when she attended the World Premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, with her husband Vernon Kay. The Strictly Come Dancing presenter dazzled in a black mini dress from Reformation, which she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxi Dress#Red Hot#Dune London#Asos#Bbcstrictly
Hello Magazine

Amanda Holden commands attention in leather leggings – and wow

Amanda Holden's autumn wardrobe just keeps getting better and better. On Friday, the star wowed in a pair of khaki green leather-look leggings from one of her favourite brands, Sosandar. The Heart Radio presenter paired the leggings with a mustard yellow blouse from The Fold London, and finished off the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Frankie Bridge drive fans wild in figure-hugging shirt dress

Delivering some serious style inspiration on Friday, Frankie Bridge just rocked one of the season's most popular prints. Returning to Loose Women in an autumnal brown dress, the TV star looked so glamorous in her chain print midi from & Other Stories. Accessorised to perfection, Frankie teamed her asymmetric design...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

Tess Daly’s lessons in glamorous Saturday night style

Sparkly fringed dresses are to Strictly Come Dancing what aprons are to the Great British Bake Off. So synonymous are fabulous frocks with the hit BBC dancing show, that it came as somewhat of a surprise that one of its presenters, Tess Daly, has made sleek jumpsuits and trousers her evening signatures.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Holly Willoughby's go-to nail colour for Autumn revealed

Treating herself to a spot of R&R, Holly Willoughby recently sat down for a manicure – and we're obsessed with her new nail polish. Turning to her resident manicurist, Ann Rose of Ann Nails London, the This Morning star's go-to shade for autumn has been revealed as the Tickle My France-y O.P.I gel, which retails at just £13.90.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Claudia Winkleman floors fans in stunning red dress for Strictly live show

Claudia Winkleman was back to host the latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing alongside Tess Daly on Saturday night, and she didn’t disappoint with her look!. The presenter looked fabulous in a beautiful red dress from Self-Portrait that wouldn't have looked out of place in a romantic ballroom number, adding some red heels to the look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Amy Dowden reveals grief at missing out on next show

Earlier this week, it was announced that Strictly stars Amy Dowden and Tom Fletcher will have to miss Saturday night's show after they both tested positive for COVID-19. The pair are currently in self-isolation, and ahead of the show's broadcast, Amy spoke of her sadness about missing out. EXCLUSIVE: Amy...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Rihanna Steals the Show in a Glittering Minidress & Hoodie for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Rihanna owned the red carpet for her own Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3. this week. The “Kiss It Better” singer walked the black twist on a classic red carpet for the show ahead of its release on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. For the event, Rihanna tapped Bottega Veneta for a bespoke yellow outfit, layering a zip-up jacket over a halter-neck mini dress; both pieces came adorned with glittering embellishments to balance out their athletic appeal. On her feet, the singer also looped in another glittering element with unique pointed-toe pumps. The stiletto heels offered a crystal-coated green ankle strap and...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy