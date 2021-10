Netflix‘s global fan event, TUDUM, is almost here! Hopefully, you’ve gotten into the rhythm of pronouncing that name like the opening of every Netflix Original’s opening noise. This Saturday (Sept. 25), fans from across the globe will see exclusive trailers, clips and announcements from over 100 series, films and specials, announced by over 100 of their favorite stars at “TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event.” Netflix has released a first look at the schedule, so get your Google Cal open and start making time in your weekend.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO