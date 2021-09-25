Man Dies After Being Rescued From Monongahela River Near 10th Street Bridge

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who was rescued from the Monongahela River has died after being taken to the hospital on Saturday.

The man went under around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, according to reports.

Medics as well as police and fire crews conducted a river rescue nearby the 10th Street Bridge Saturday and got him out in minutes.

He was taken to the 18th St. Wharf and then transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the man as 28-year-old Thomas Jahanian.

