CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Golden Knights Can’t Afford To Wait For Power Play To Come Around

By Ken Boehlke
sinbin.vegas
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a number that has been on the mind of every Golden Knight, every coach, and every member of the front office through the offseason and into the new year. The Golden Knights were shutout on the power play against the Montreal Canadiens (0 for 15) contributing to an NHL worst 9.3% power play in the 2021 playoffs. In fact, it was actually the worst conversion percentage of any team to play at least 17 playoff games since power play stats started being kept in 1977-78.

sinbin.vegas

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Nolan Patrick, Vegas Golden Knights come to terms on two-year deal

Late Sunday night, the Vegas Golden Knights finalized terms with newcomer Nolan Patrick on a two-year contract. The deal will carry an average annual value of $1.2M, paying Patrick $1M in 2021-22 and $1.4M in 2022-23. The young forward was a restricted free agent after being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Robin Lehner departs after 2nd period of Golden Knights’ loss

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said this week he is not a proponent of splitting his goaltenders during the preseason, preferring to let the starter play the entire way. But that’s not what happened Thursday. Robin Lehner departed from his preseason debut after two periods, and the Golden Knights lost...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Patrick
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Peyton Krebs
vegashockeynow.com

VHN Daily: Golden Knights 100% vaccinated; Kane cleared, but can’t practice

The NHL’s 32 training camps open today and for hockey fans, it’s like Christmas morning. In Las Vegas, the Golden Knights are allowing fans to attend practice at City National Arena for the first time since the pandemic began two years ago and the NHL had to shut down. General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said at his news conference Wednesday that the team is excited to welcome the fans back. For the uninitiated, the Knights routinely draw large crowds to their practices with fans usually bursting into a spontaneous “Go Knights Go!” chant during workouts. For the newest team members, Evgenii Dadonov, Nolan Patrick and Brett Howden, this will likely come as a bit of a shock as they’re used to skating in relative anonymity.
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

Power play flashes potential in Golden Knights preseason opener

The beauty of the preseason is that even in defeat the Golden Knights can come away feeling good about one noticeable improvement in their game. The Vegas power play connected on one of its three opportunities and looked dangerous every time out, which was far from the case last season when it failed to convert on all 15 power-play chances in a playoff series loss to Montreal.
NHL
sinbin.vegas

Postseason Loss To Golden Knights Still Fresh To Nathan MacKinnon

When the Golden Knights lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the conference finals last season it left a bitter taste in the mouths of the players and coaches. Go ahead and throw the fans in the mix as well, they were spitting out Bleu, Blanc, and Rouge all summer long. Clearly ending on a low note leaves plenty of room for motivation going into the next season. However, that goes for most teams in the NHL and especially one that lost in meltdown style.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plays#The Golden Knights#The Montreal Canadiens#Vgk
sinbin.vegas

Robin Lehner Shares Origin Of “Panda” Nickname

Since coming to Las Vegas, Robin Lehner has pretty much been an open book. From his crusade against the stigmas of mental health to his thoughts on NHL protocols surrounding vaccination to his relationship with Marc-Andre Fleury, there’s no one in the NHL that can be described as more honest than Lehner.
NHL
sinbin.vegas

LOS ANGELES KINGS 3 VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1 (Preseason Game 3) 1-0 LAK Shootout

Recap: The Golden Knights traveled north to Salt Lake City to participate in their third exhibition game. Vegas goaltender Robin Lehner took net for his first preseason game facing off against the LA Kings. LA took the quick lead 1:45 into the game picking up a loose rebound and sneaking...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
sinbin.vegas

Will The Pacific Division Be More Challenging For Vegas in 2021-22?

After four NHL seasons the Golden Knights have benefited by playing in the Pacific Division. Since 2017, Vegas has played 113 games against their divisional “rivals” and tallied a total of 168 out of a possible 226 points. That’s an astonishing .743 Points % against the Pacific Division in four seasons.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy