Golden Knights Can’t Afford To Wait For Power Play To Come Around

The NHL’s 32 training camps open today and for hockey fans, it’s like Christmas morning. In Las Vegas, the Golden Knights are allowing fans to attend practice at City National Arena for the first time since the pandemic began two years ago and the NHL had to shut down. General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said at his news conference Wednesday that the team is excited to welcome the fans back. For the uninitiated, the Knights routinely draw large crowds to their practices with fans usually bursting into a spontaneous “Go Knights Go!” chant during workouts. For the newest team members, Evgenii Dadonov, Nolan Patrick and Brett Howden, this will likely come as a bit of a shock as they’re used to skating in relative anonymity.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO