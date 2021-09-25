Golden Knights Can’t Afford To Wait For Power Play To Come Around
It’s a number that has been on the mind of every Golden Knight, every coach, and every member of the front office through the offseason and into the new year. The Golden Knights were shutout on the power play against the Montreal Canadiens (0 for 15) contributing to an NHL worst 9.3% power play in the 2021 playoffs. In fact, it was actually the worst conversion percentage of any team to play at least 17 playoff games since power play stats started being kept in 1977-78.sinbin.vegas
