A happy birthday to the greatest Washington Nationals’ player of all-time. Employee #11 will be the last player to don the #11 jersey in Washington baseball history as they will retire his number officially at some point — but we have no idea if the Face of the Franchise is ready to hang it up soon. Ryan Zimmerman is 16 homer runs from 300 in his career, and two walk-off home runs from the MLB record to tie Jim Thome. The original first draft pick of the Nats’ franchise will not reveal his intentions for the 2022 season until the weather is real cold outside his D.C. area home. So enjoy this start tonight, and hopefully he gets at least one more start this weekend J.I.C.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO