‘Emily In Paris’ Season 2 Teaser: More Fashion, More Romance, More Emily On December 29

“Emily in Paris” is set for its second season. The Netflix series promises more of the romance and entanglements, which made it a fan favorite in 2020. Viewers have a lot of questions as the new episodes arrive. First and foremost, everyone wants to know what’s in store for Emily and Gabriel. The pair seem to be on an unchangeable course towards romance, but nothing comes without a bit of drama. Last season, Gabriel was on his way out of Paris when everything changed for him. Will his restaurant dreams finally come true, or are there more strings attached? Emily’s also facing a change at work that could complicate things for the already star-crossed duo.