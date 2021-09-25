Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla First Look Is Full Of Bloody Battles And Big Boats
For everybody who's been mourning the loss of Michael Hirst's historical action saga Vikings from the current TV schedule, Netflix is about to deliver what appears to be an equally epic return to that world. Just quite a bit later on the ol' timeline. The streaming service has revealed the first look at the sequel spinoff Vikings: Valhalla, as seen above, and there's no lack of seafaring, sword-fighting or solemnly stated declarations. Check it out above!www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0