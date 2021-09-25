CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla First Look Is Full Of Bloody Battles And Big Boats

By Nick Venable
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For everybody who's been mourning the loss of Michael Hirst's historical action saga Vikings from the current TV schedule, Netflix is about to deliver what appears to be an equally epic return to that world. Just quite a bit later on the ol' timeline. The streaming service has revealed the first look at the sequel spinoff Vikings: Valhalla, as seen above, and there's no lack of seafaring, sword-fighting or solemnly stated declarations. Check it out above!

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
Teen Vogue

Netflix Unveils First Look at “Bridgerton” Season 2

Bridgerton is coming back. Our first look at the second season has arrived and it features just a hint of drama and the debut of a brand new cast member. In the very first peek at Season 2, which was unveiled at Netflix's TUDUM event on Saturday, September 25, viewers are introduced to Kate Sharma (played by Simone Ashley of Sex Education). Although it's only a brief introduction, Kate certainly makes an impact, telling Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), “I find your opinion of yourself entirely too high.”
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Netflix’s First Look At Extraction 2

The Netflix film Extraction is an action-packed force to be reckoned with. A powerhouse of a movie in both cast and storyline; it’s a tale of a black ops soldier whose mission is to rescue a drug lord’s son in Bangladesh. Of course, things are never as simple as they...
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

Valhalla gives first look at main characters

Viewers can finally check out a new trailer and promotional stills for Netflix’s upcoming Vikings: Valhalla, thanks to the TUDUM event airing virtually this weekend. However, as yet, no release date has been set for the new series. Vikings: Valhalla will continue telling the story of the famous Vikings of...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Fimmel
Person
Leo Suter
Person
Katheryn Winnick
Person
Pollyanna Mcintosh
epicstream.com

Ozark Season 4 Official First Look Revealed at Netflix's TUDUM

Netflix has finally revealed our first look at Ozark Season 4, the final season of the popular American crime thriller drama. During today's TUDUM: A Netflix Global Event, star Jason Bateman has shared a first look at the final season of Ozark, which will be released in two parts in 2022.
TV SERIES
Decider

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Reveals First Look, Character Posters

No, you’re not dreaming: thanks to TUDUM, Netflix’s global fan event, we have our first official look at the upcoming adaptation of DC Comics’ The Sandman. And not only that, thanks to the just launched social channels, we also got the first character posters featuring the expansive cast of the series.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

VIKINGS: VALHALLA (2022) Teaser Trailer: The spinoff sequel to VIKINGS takes Place 100 Years Later [Netflix]

Netflix‘s Vikings: Valhalla (2022) first look teaser trailer has been released. The Vikings: Valhalla teaser trailer stars Laura Berlin, Sam Corlett, Bradley Freegard, Frida Gustavsson, Caroline Henderson, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Asbjorn Krogh, David Oakes, Julian Seager, Leo Suter, Pollyanna McIntosh, John Kavanagh, Paaru Oja, Louis Davison, and Bosco Hogan. Crew.
VALHALLA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Current Tv#Ol
theplaylist.net

‘Red Notice’ First Look Clip: Watch Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot & Ryan Reynolds Battle In Netflix’s Heist Film

Netflix is pulling out all the stops for TUDUM, their big global event basically hawking and showing off all their wares. The streaming studio is beyond being an underdog in the world of film and now they’re getting into the realm of gigantic blockbusters. Sure, they’ve done that already with films by Michael Bay, etc., but their latest film, “Red Notice,” looks to be their biggest, mass-appeal giant-sized film yet. And the pull and power of Netflix is most apparent in the star wattage of this film: it’s gigantic. Three of the biggest stars in the world feature in “Red Notice,” Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. That’s no joke.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Netflix's first trailer for Cowboy Bebop looks pretty good, actually

The first trailer for Netflix's adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has been released, and it actually looks pretty rad. Unveiled at Netflix's first-ever global fan event – Tudum – the first teaser showed off John Cho, Daniella Pineda and Mustapha Shakir as Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine and Jet Black in action for the very first time.
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

Netflix Reveals Musical First Look at 'Rebelde' Reboot

Netflix revealed a first look at the “Rebelde” 2022 reboot today at its aptly-named global fan event Tudum, taking fans of the nostalgic telenovela back to the halls of Elite Way School. The reboot of the wildly popular Mexican teen musical dramedy of the early-aughts, directed by Santiago Limón, seems...
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Netflix Releases Vikings Valhalla Teaser Trailer

Vikings Valhalla, a prequel to History Channel's Vikings, was revealed back in 2019. Since then, quite a bit about the show has been revealed, from the cast to the first tease about what to expect. Now, though, Netflix has pulled back the curtain on the series. In a teaser trailer...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
cosmicbook.news

Netflix 'The Sandman' Trailer Offers First Look

Netflix has released a first look at The Sandman trailer which adapts the Neil Gaiman comic book. "The Lord of Dreams has been summoned, and captured, by mortal men. Once free from his captivity, this eternal ruler of Dreams will realize that his troubles are only just beginning," teases the video description. "The Sandman is a Netflix series based on the groundbreaking comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman. The series is Executive Produced by Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, & David S. Goyer."
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Leif Erikson Arrives in Teaser for ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ Netflix’s ‘Vikings’ Spinoff (VIDEO)

Nearly two years after Netflix announced Vikings: Valhalla, the steamer finally revealed first footage from the Vikings spinoff, showing off a teaser during its TUDUM virtual event on Saturday, September 25. Vikings: Valhalla stars Sam Corlett (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Frida Gustavsson (The Witcher), and Leo Suter (Sanditon) took viewers...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Vikings Valhalla Teaser: Meet The New Generation Of Norse Legends

Get ready to sacrifice a goat in celebration, because Netflix has unveiled a first-look teaser for the upcoming "Vikings" spin-off, "Vikings: Valhalla." Set roughly a century after the events of the History channel series -- which released its final set of episodes on Amazon Prime in December 2020 -- "Vikings: Valhalla" will feature legendary Norse figures like Harald Hardrada, Leif Erikson, and Freydis Eriksdotter.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix debuts first look at The Sandman featuring Tom Sturridge’s Dream

Neil Gaiman’s iconic work The Sandman is heading to Netflix, and we have the first look at the series. Netflix has hailed The Sandman as “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven.”. The series will follow Dream...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
37K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy