Once a well-regarded outfield prospect in the Reds’ farm system as recently as 2019, Jose Siri found himself making his Major League debut with the Astros on September 3 of this year as a pinch-runner against the Padres. He wouldn’t take his first big league at-bat until the next day as a pinch-hitter. Both appearances were rather uneventful other than Siri being able to make the claim that he officially made it to the highest level of professional baseball in this country. Yes, a heartwarming moment for a player who has bounced around a few organizations to get to this point. You can’t help but feel good for the 26-year-old outfielder.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO