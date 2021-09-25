Comic Book Preview – Batman: Reptilian #4
DC Comics releases Batman: Reptilian #4 this coming Tuesday, and you can check out the official preview right here…. The monster-revealed! Trailing behind the mysterious reptilian menace savaging Gotham, Batman hits the streets hard searching for answers but finds only more questions. The Dark Knight takes his search beneath the streets and into the sewers to seek out Killer Croc. But when he finds the reptilian rogue, he quickly realizes that this may be the strangest case of his career.www.flickeringmyth.com
