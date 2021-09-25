CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues' Logan Brown: Dealt to Blues

 7 days ago

Brown was traded from Ottawa to St. Louis on Saturday, along with a conditional 2022 draft pick, in exchange for Zach Sanford. Brown has failed to live up to expectations since being selected in the first round of the 2016 Draft, but the Blues are hoping a change of scenery will help the 23-year-old center unlock his potential. He had been in a battle for a roster spot in Ottawa, so Brown will need to earn his place in St. Louis' lineup, but he has the skill to eventually climb into a top-six role if things finally start to click for him.

Blues acquire Brown from Ottawa

The St. Louis Blues have acquired Logan Brown and a conditional draft pick in 2022 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Zach Sanford. Brown, 23, was raised in St. Louis and is the son of former Blues defenseman Jeff Brown. He played 13 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2020-21, collecting two goals and seven assists. He also appeared in one NHL game with Ottawa.
NHL
Blues open training camp

The St. Louis Blues opened training camp on Thursday at Centene Community Ice Center. The camp will allow fans to see new additions Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad in Blues uniforms for the first time. Also on the ice, Vladimir Tarasenko, the Blues right wing who asked for a trade this summer. The Blues former All-Star described it as a “weird summer” but wanted to keep the focus on this season. Blues President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong confirmed earlier this summer that Tarasenko had requested a trade. The first game of the pre-season is Saturday night when the Blues host the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center. The first game of the regular season is Saturday, October 16 at Colorado.
NHL
Senators Trade Logan Brown to Blues for Sanford and a Conditional Pick

As per a couple of reports on Saturday, and then confirmed by both the Senators and Blues’ organizations, the Ottawa Senators have finally move disgruntled forward Logan Brown off their roster. He’s been traded to the St. Louis Blues and Elliotte Friedman reports, “It is indeed Logan Brown to STL for Zach Sanford and a conditional pick that will be removed if Brown plays 30 NHL games.”
NHL
Brown is ready for first game as a Blue

For some reason, the 16-hour drive back to St. Louis from Ottawa for Logan Brown over the weekend seemed to go a lot faster than the drive from St. Louis to Ottawa he’d made just a few days before. Maybe it was because of the happier times that potentially awaited...
NHL
