Blues' Logan Brown: Dealt to Blues
Brown was traded from Ottawa to St. Louis on Saturday, along with a conditional 2022 draft pick, in exchange for Zach Sanford. Brown has failed to live up to expectations since being selected in the first round of the 2016 Draft, but the Blues are hoping a change of scenery will help the 23-year-old center unlock his potential. He had been in a battle for a roster spot in Ottawa, so Brown will need to earn his place in St. Louis' lineup, but he has the skill to eventually climb into a top-six role if things finally start to click for him.www.cbssports.com
