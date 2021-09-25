Blues' Logan Brown: Dealt to Blues

The St. Louis Blues opened training camp on Thursday at Centene Community Ice Center. The camp will allow fans to see new additions Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad in Blues uniforms for the first time. Also on the ice, Vladimir Tarasenko, the Blues right wing who asked for a trade this summer. The Blues former All-Star described it as a “weird summer” but wanted to keep the focus on this season. Blues President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong confirmed earlier this summer that Tarasenko had requested a trade. The first game of the pre-season is Saturday night when the Blues host the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center. The first game of the regular season is Saturday, October 16 at Colorado.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO