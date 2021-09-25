CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators' Zach Sanford: Traded to Ottawa

 7 days ago

Sanford was traded from the Blues to the Senators on Saturday for Logan Brown and a conditional pick in the 2022 draft. It's an all-around downgrade in situation for Sanford, as he'll likely play a less prominent role on an inferior team. St. Louis often moved the physical winger up the lineup to bring some balance alongside its top skill guys, but Sanford will be blocked from top-six minutes with the Senators by Brady Tkachuk (contract dispute) and Tim Stutzle at his natural left wing position.

