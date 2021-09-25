Lawson, Rosen, Moran Re-Introduce Bipartisan Tax Cut for Veterans Starting Small Businesses
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On September 23, 2021, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05), Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) re-introduced their bipartisan Veterans Jobs Opportunity Act to create a new startup tax credit to help veterans, their spouses, and Army Reserves and National Guard members who establish small businesses in underserved communities. This commonsense bill would provide veterans […]www.thefloridastar.com
