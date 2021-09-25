Lawson, Rosen, Moran Re-Introduce Bipartisan Tax Cut for Veterans Starting Small Businesses

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) recently introduced bipartisan legislation to bolster youth financial literacy amid the economic challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Program to Inspire Growth and Guarantee Youth Budgeting Advice and Necessary Knowledge (PIGGY BANK) Act, which was introduced with Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), would provide high school students with resources to help them become self-sufficient in their personal finances by creating a youth financial matched savings pilot program that promotes financial literacy through practical and experimental learning – especially in low-income and underbanked areas. The legislation seeks to enable these high school students to gain financial literacy skills that they can carry on as adults.

