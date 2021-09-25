CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Crown’ Season 5 to Premiere in November 2022

By Tim Baysinger, Jennifer Maas
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Imelda Staunton made her debut as Queen Elizabeth in a teaser video for the upcoming fifth season of “The Crown,” which announced that Netflix’s Royal drama will return for its fifth season in November 2022. Staunton is replacing Olivia Colman as the head of the British royal family for Seasons...

www.thewrap.com

