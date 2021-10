To say there’s a lot of pressure and anticipation on Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Cowboy Bebop would be an understatement. Nevertheless, the live-action crew (at least most of them) will be gracing our screens on November 19th, and we have a new look at the motley gang’s leader. EW released a new photo of John Cho as the charismatic bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, which teases one of the many adventures we can expect to see in the series.

