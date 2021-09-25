Callum Smith Scores Brutal One-Punch Knockout of Lenin Castillo in Two
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tottenham - Lenin Castillo suffered a devastating second-round knockout at the hands of Callum Smith and was carried from the ring on a stretcher. Early in the second round, Smith landed a huge right, which seemed to land high on the Dominican boxer’s temple. He dropped like a stone, flat on his back, his legs making a worrying shuddering motion as he lay on the floor.www.boxingscene.com
