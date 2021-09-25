CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callum Smith Scores Brutal One-Punch Knockout of Lenin Castillo in Two

By Ron Lewis
Boxing Scene
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tottenham - Lenin Castillo suffered a devastating second-round knockout at the hands of Callum Smith and was carried from the ring on a stretcher. Early in the second round, Smith landed a huge right, which seemed to land high on the Dominican boxer’s temple. He dropped like a stone, flat on his back, his legs making a worrying shuddering motion as he lay on the floor.

www.boxingscene.com

bjpenndotcom

Video | Callum Smith brutally KO’s Lenin Castillo

Former WBA super-middleweight champion Callum Smith returned to the squared circle this afternoon for a bout with Lenin Castillo. Smith (28-1) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to pound-for-pound boxing great Canelo Alvarez in December of 2020. Meanwhile, Lenin Castillo (8-1) was...
COMBAT SPORTS
fox29.com

Boxer Lenin Castillo stretchered out of ring, hospitalized after KO

LONDON (AP) - Dominican boxer Lenin Castillo was taken to the hospital after being carried out of the ring on a stretcher following a devastating knockout by British opponent Callum Smith on Saturday. Event promoter Eddie Hearn said the 33-year-old Castillo was "responsive" after needing treatment by medical staff in...
COMBAT SPORTS
Callum Smith
Ron Lewis
Eddie Hearn
Buddy Mcgirt
Boxing Scene

Callum Smith: I Had To Move Up To 175 Pounds For Me Own Performances' Sake

Callum Smith admits that he just wasn’t good enough to beat Canelo Alvarez on December 19. The former WBA super middleweight champion won’t blame problems making weight, a truncated training camp or anything other than that indisputable fact for his lopsided loss to Alvarez in their 12-round, 168-pound title fight nine months ago at Alamodome in San Antonio. Liverpool’s Smith simply is looking forward to fighting for the first time at the light heavyweight limit of 175 pounds when he encounters Lenin Castillo in a 10-rounder Saturday night in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsonline.net

Undercard preview: The return of Callum Smith

Callum Smith makes his return at light-heavyweight and cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie looks to impress on the Joshua-Usyk undercard, writes John Dennen. AFTER a gruelling 12-round defeat to Canelo Alvarez in December, Callum Smith returns to action on the undercard of Joshua vs Usyk at the Tottenham stadium on Saturday (September 25).
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Watch Joaquin Buckley brutally stop Antonio Arroyo at UFC Vegas 37

Joaquin Buckley regained his momentum earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 37 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the middleweight sensation stopped Antonio Arroyo via third-round TKO (punches). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 37 On ESPN+. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to...
UFC
The Ring Magazine

Lawrence Okolie drops Dilan Prasovic twice, scores third-round knockout to retain cruiserweight title

LONDON – The cruiserweight to heavyweight jump could become fashionable. Amid talk of a potential move into the glamour division, the 6-foot-5 Lawrence Okolie successfully defended his WBO cruiserweight title for the first time with a dominant third-round knockout over mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The official time was 1:57.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury On Joshua's Loss: I’ve Got No Interest In Kicking Anybody While They’re Down

Tyson Fury admitted Wednesday that he was “absolutely wounded” when he watched Oleksandr Usyk knock off Anthony Joshua on Saturday night in London. Fury obviously had hoped Joshua would win, so that their incomparably lucrative heavyweight championship showdown would’ve remained a possibility after Fury faces Deontay Wilder a third time October 9 in Las Vegas. If Fury defeats Wilder again, he’ll have to find another opponent for his first fight of 2022 because Ukraine’s Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) and England’s Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) are contractually committed to an immediate rematch that promoter Eddie Hearn intends to put together for February or March somewhere in the United Kingdom.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fury's Father Defends Joshua: Give AJ a Break, It Was His Corner's Fault

John Fury, the father of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has actually come out in defense of Anthony Joshua. Last weekend, Joshua suffered a twelve round unanimous decision loss to Oleksandr Uysk, who walked away with the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles. The unexpected loss derailed a possible Fury...
COMBAT SPORTS

