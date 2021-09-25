CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FPL continues solar energy investment across Florida’s Space Coast

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Power & Light is continuing to invest in solar energy across Florida’s Space Coast.

FPL has built five large-scale solar energy centers in the area.

The solar energy centers combined include more than 1.25 million solar panels, which can produce enough clean energy to power more than 60,000 homes per year.

Officials said solar energy prevents emissions equal to removing more than 56,000 cars from the road annually.

FPL is also spotlighting clean energy in the community through its SolarNow program.

The program supports community solar installations, like the solar trees at Kennedy Space Center and Brevard Zoo.

The solar trees provide shade on sunny Florida days and serve as a teaching tool for how solar energy generates clean power.

More information about FPL’s clean energy initiatives can be found here.

