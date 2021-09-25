CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shane Thorne Says Current WWE Star Helped Inspire His New Gimmick

By Joshua Gagnon
wrestlinginc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we wrote about earlier today, Shane Thorne worked a dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown with a new Crocodile Dundee/Crocodile Hunter styled gimmick. The former Retribution member has been away from WWE TV since the split, but has been active in dark matches over the last couple months. After news of his new look made the rounds, Thorne posted an update that this character he’s working on are his ideas.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

