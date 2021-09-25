CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Midwxst Refines His Style With New EP "Back in Action"

By Nancy Jiang
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidwxst's energy seeps out the seams off his latest EP Back in Action, his second project of the year following his SUMMER03 EP. The Indiana-based rapper, specializes in hyperpop. After all, if there's any word that can be used to describe his music, it's energy. On Back in Action, however, the artist proves that he isn't limited to the genre. The eight-track project hooks you in with "Let It Rip," a track laced with R&B elements and an addictive bubblegum beat, carrying the momentum through to "LA," a smooth and suave track that highlights the young rapper's sing-rap methodology.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetalSucks

Ignite Release Digital EP with New Vocalist

The masters of melodic-hardcore are finally back! Today US-hardcore band Ignite from Orange County, CA released their brand-new digital EP Anti-Complicity Anthem on all digital platforms. Including the incredible title track as well as the exclusive B-side “Turn XXI” that will be only available on this EP the band makes an impressive comeback.
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Ignite Return With New Frontman and Digital EP

Orange County, Ca veterans Ignite have released a brand new digital EP to introduce fans to their brand new lead vocalist, Eli Santana of Holy Grail fame. The band's longtime frontman Zoli Teglas exited the band last year. The group have shared a music video for the title track of their new EP, "Anti-Complicity Anthem."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Complex

Stream Alina Baraz’s New EP ‘Sunbeam’

As promised, Alina Baraz is back with new music. On Friday, the singer-songwriter came through with her Sunbeam EP, her first project release since her 2020 debut album, It Was Divine. The project spans four tracks, including the previously released cut “Alone With You,” which marked her first song since inking a deal with Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters.
MUSIC
Architectural Digest

Jack White’s New London Record Store Is an Interactive Ode to His Bold Design Style

Since the inception of Third Man Records in 2001, Jack White’s label has grown to include not just an office and recording studio, but multiple outposts, like a record-pressing plant in Detroit, a live-music venue in Nashville, and record stores in both places. As of this week, a third record store, in London, has officially opened its doors. In all three cities, Third Man is not only a way for White to promote the music he loves and the gospel of vinyl he preaches, but to flex his interior design muscles, which some fans may not know he’s actually been training for years.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
hotnewhiphop.com

Lonr. & Coi Leray Are Ready For Cuffing Season On New Track "CUFFIN"

Following the success of his debut EP last year, Lonr. has finally returned this week with the release of Land Of Nothing Real 2. The eight-track project is a compelling, 21-minute effort that demonstrates the Los Angeles artist's versatility, and it features contributions from Yung Bleu and Coi Leray, the latter of which has the potential to be one of Lonr.'s biggest tracks yet.
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Ben Grigg energizes his shoegaze style as Whelpwisher

Chicago indie-rockers Geronimo! played their final show in March 2015, and keyboardist Ben Grigg must’ve turned his attention to making solo recordings as soon as he got off the stage. He self-released his first EP as Whelpwisher in October of that year, and his output hasn’t slowed since: he’s been refining his sweet alt-rock tunes on a series of singles, EPs, and albums, and earlier this month he put out his 14th Bandcamp release, a full-length called Eerie Dearie. For much of the new album, Grigg uses shoegaze’s atmosphere-shifting whoosh and symphonic fuzz to magnify his pop reveries, but he’s restrained when it comes to applying the genre’s volume and muscle. He mapped out these songs with beguiling cunning, so that even when you sense an incoming climax on the horizon it can still sneak up on you. Grigg sings in a solemn, inviting whisper on most of Eerie Dearie, which draws you in close enough for the album’s high points to lift you up.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Tavern#Las Vegas#Rapper#Philadelphia#Ny Baby#Moroccan
hotnewhiphop.com

Farruko Drops New Project "La 167"

The Latin trap scene has been a dominant force in recent years with Farruko leading the charge. The Puerto Rican star has been delivering heat and extending his talents to collabs alongside David Guetta, CJ, Steve Aoki, and plenty of other names. This week, Farruko came through with his latest...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

RINI Serenades Fans With Luscious New Track "Need It"

RINI has continuously shown off immense talent in his music, and there is a very good reason why his fanbase has grown so substantially over the past few years. Next year, RINI will drop his debut project Constellations and fans cannot wait to listen. This week, RINI helped promote the new album with a fresh single called "Need It" which is perfect for the Fall months.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Portion Rises Above The Losses On "Hella Clean"

Last week, we shared the latest edition of "5 Artists You Should Hear" featuring Toronto's rising star Portion. Recently inking a deal with Warner Music Canada, the rapper's been delivering heat in the past few months with singles like the triumphant "Wave" and the muddy trap-fluenced record, "99 Prblms." This week, he followed up the former with his latest track, "HELLA CLEAN" where he details the struggles he faced and his determination to rise above it all.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

JPEGMAFIA Flexes His Production Skills On New Track "HAZARD DUTY PAY!"

JPEGMAFIA's ascent has been fun to watch over the past few years as he continues to innovate with his music. As both a rapper and producer, Peggy has figured out the perfect sound that suits his voice, and fans simply cannot get enough. On Friday, he came through with a brand new song called "HAZARD DUTY PAY!" which, unfortunately, has not been cleared for streaming services. Luckily, the song has made its way to YouTube, much to the delight of his supporters.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Assists Nightshifts On New Single "20s"

It was nearly 20 years ago when Toronto-based producer and songwriter Andrew Oliver, better known as Nightshifts, met The Game outside of a hotel. Like everyone does when they meet their hero, he asked for a photo. Two decades later, he asked the rap icon to jump on his new song "20s." It's a nostalgic, smooth track with production from Nightshifts, who also handles hook duties, and bars from The Game.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Little Simz Goes Off On "Venom" Remix With A Barrage Of Bars

Coming out of the UK, Little Simz has been making a huge impression on the hip-hop world. Fans are finally starting to catch on to her talent, and now, she is getting some massive looks. The artist recently had a cameo in the new Venom movie, and one of her songs is also in the film. That song is, you guessed it, a track called "Venom."
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Iliza Shlesinger: The Back in Action Tour

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Iliza Shlesinger will come to Grand Prairie as part of The Back in Action Tour. The Dallas-raised comedian is the only female and youngest comedian to hold the title of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She has five Netflix specials to her credit, including 2019's Unveiled​.
DALLAS, TX
decodedmagazine.com

DnB stalwart Kasra returns with new EP, ‘Guilty’ on his own Critical Music imprint

Kicking things off, title track ‘Guilty’ asserts itself with cinematic synths that make way for high-energy breaks and North London artist Catching Cairo’s soulful vocals. Next up, ‘Kanjiru’ is a heavier affair that channels classic darkside D&B energy with contemporary precision. ‘Guilty’ will be available on a limited-edition double-sided 10” vinyl and with a striking visual accompaniment in the form of an official video for the title track to follow the release. This record follows recent double-single ‘Die 4 It / Us’ on the iconic 31 Recordings, and his 2020 single Let It Slide on Critical, featuring the skyrocketing lyricist and MC Slay.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy