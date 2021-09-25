Beach Hazards Statement issued for Benzie, Charlevoix, Leelanau, Manistee, Southeast Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-25 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Benzie; Charlevoix; Leelanau; Manistee; Southeast Chippewa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Southeast Chippewa and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0