Netflix Announces ‘Drifting Home’ Anime Movie, Teases ‘Super Crooks’ & ‘Bright: Samurai Soul’ – Netflix Tudum

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
Netflix anime continues on the move, as the streamer announced the feature film Drifting Home for a 2022 premiere, and updated the casts, dates and teasers on several other projects.

The TUDUM virtual fan event was presented and hosted by Netflix Anime V-Tuber N-ko, highlighted by the Drifting Home news, the next feature film project by Studio Colorido, the team behind 2020’s A Whisker Away.

The upcoming original story about two childhood friends that drift into a mysterious sea alongside an entire housing complex will join previously announced heist story Super Crooks (premiering November 25, 2021) based on a story by comic book legend Mark Millar, and Bright: Samurai Soul (premiering October 12, 2021), an anime spin-off to the original Hollywood film starring Will Smith.

Netflix also gave fans a glimpse at some of their returning series, including Aggretsuko Season 4 (premiering December 2021) and ULTRAMAN Season 2 (premiering in 2022), revealing a new teaser art for the long-awaited sophomore season of ULTRAMAN, as well as the key art and premiere timing for the return of Aggretesuko .

The Netflix touts come as the streamer claims that more than 120 million households chose to watch at least one anime on Netflix in the past year. The spotlight event also celebrated longtime fan favorite
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie . Fans joined host and actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ( Never Have I Ever ) as she talked to the global voice cast about their experience as the voices of Super Sailor Moon/Usagi Tsukino. More details on the lineup:

AGGRETSUKO Season 4 – Global Premiere Date: December 2021

Frustrated with her thankless office job, Retsuko the Red Panda copes with her daily struggles by belting out death metal karaoke after work. After becoming an underground idol to pay off her debts, Retsuko decides to quit OTMGirls and enjoy living a happy, normal life… but just as the company she works for is facing big changes, her relationship with Haida finally begins to move. Staff: Original story by: Sanrio; Directed by: Rarecho; Animation Production: Fanworks; Bright: Samurai Soul – Global Premiere Date: October 12, 2021

Bright: Samurai Soul – Global Premiere Date: October 12, 2021

In the time between the fall of the Shogunate and the rise of the Meiji era, a powerful bright light emitted from a wand brings an end to the long Shogunate period to avoid further bloodshed as Japan begins to shift toward a new era. Amid these circumstances, a one-eyed wandering ronin named Izou, who has lost his reason to live, and Raiden, an orc who detests murder and hopes to leave a life of thievery behind, separately meet a young elf girl named Sonya around the same time. Together, they go on a journey along the Tokaido road to bring her and the wand she holds safely to the land of the elves in the north. Standing in their path is the mysterious organization Inferni, which aims to obtain the wand and revive the Dark Lord, who intends to rule all of creation. Inferni also uses the new Meiji government in its attempt to steal the wand from Izou, Raiden and Sonya. Traveling along the Tokaido road from Kyoto to Yokohama, Izou and Raiden begin their journey to protect the wand. Directed by: Kyohei Ishiguro; Written by: Michiko Yokote; Character Designer: Atsushi Yamagata; Animation Production: ARECT;

Drifting Home – Global Premiere Date: Coming in 2022

Kosuke and Natsume have been friends since childhood, but as time goes on the relationship between the two sixth graders seems strained as they keep avoiding one another. One day during their summer vacation, they go to a housing complex that is scheduled to be demolished. Having grown up there, the place holds a lot of memories, but while playing, they suddenly get caught up in a mysterious phenomenon and when they regain consciousness, they see an entire ocean before them as the housing complex has drifted into a mysterious sea and Kosuke and Natsume with it. Will they be able to return to their previous world? A summer farewell journey begins…Director: Hiroyasu Ishida; Screenplay: Hayashi Mori, Hiroyasu Ishida & Minaka Sakamoto; Character Designer: Akihiro Nagae; Assistant Character Designer: Fumi Kato; Composer: Umitaro Abe; Producer: Koji Yamamoto; Production: Studio Colorido; Planning: Twin Engine

SUPER CROOKS – Global Premiere Date: November 25, 2021

In this anime adaptation, small-time crook Johnny Bolt recruits the ultimate crew for one last heist — for real! From comic book legend Mark Millar, this super-powered heist story about eight super-villains is jam-packed with action and told in 13x 30-minute episodes lushly produced by Bones. Original Graphic Novel created by: Mark Millar & Leinil Yu; Director: Motonobu Hori; Writer (Story Editor): Dai Sato; Composer: Towa Tei; Character Design Supervisor: Leinil Yu; Character Design: Takashi Mitani; Animation Production: bones (or BONES)

ULTRAMAN Season 2 – Global Premiere Date: Coming 2022

Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary “Giant of Light” (光の巨人 Hikari no Kyojin) now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata’s son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father’s revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman. Based on a comic by: Tsuburaya Production, Eiichi Shimizu & Tomohiro Shimoguchi; Directors: Kenji Kamiyama & Shinji Aramaki; Music: Nobuko Toda & Kazuma Jinnouchi; Production: Production I.G. & SOLA DIGITAL ARTS.

Comments / 0

