Public Safety

Hate crime reports nearly double in SC, agents say. Here’s how to report them to FBI

By David Travis Bland
Raleigh News & Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith reported hate crimes rising in South Carolina, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a campaign to encourage residents to report crimes of discrimination. “No one should ever be subjected to hate crimes in our society,” said Special Agent Susan Ferensic, the FBI agent in charge of its Columbia Field Office. “This campaign shows that the FBI is dedicated to pursuing offenders of these heinous crimes and holding them accountable.”

