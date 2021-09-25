CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'PM Modi at UNGA cautioned countries using terror as tool'

sacramentosun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his UN General Assembly (UNGA) address emphasised that countries using terrorism as a tool should note that it is a double-edged sword, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday. At a media briefing after PM Modi's address at...

sacramentosun.com

Dubai Expo 2020: PM Modi invites investors, says India land of opportunities

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Terming India as a "land of opportunities", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at the Dubai Expo 2020 said that there is an opportunity to discover and progress as it offers maximum growth. Delivering a message virtually at the Expo, PM Modi said today's...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

PM Modi invokes Chanakya, Tagore in his UNGA speech

New York [US], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked acharya Chanakya, BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in his speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). While mentioning Chanakya, PM Modi said: "India's great diplomat, Acharya Chanakya said centuries ago- When the right work...
WORLD
Las Vegas Herald

UNGA: PM Modi calls on international community

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday covered a wide range of issues in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and called on the international community to work in unison to strengthen the rule-based world order. "To strengthen the rule-based world order,...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

PM Modi's best address at UNGA, targetted two neighbours wi

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was the "topmost among his all addresses at the UNGA" as he targetted "two of our neighbouring countries" without naming them, former diplomat Gautam Bambawale said on Saturday. While speaking to...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

PM Modi's speech at UNGA is of a true statesman, says JP Na

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Bharata Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the 76th session of the UNGA is a statement of a true statesman. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the 76th Assembly of UNGA is a statement...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

EAM recalls big takeaways from PM Modi's address at UNGA

New York [US] September 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday noted '12 big takeaways' from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the 76th United Nations General Assembly. "A powerful and impactful address by PM Narendra Modi to the UN General Assembly today, Jaishankar said in the first...
POLITICS
charlottenews.net

PM Modi leaves for New York, to address UNGA tomorrow

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): After holding marathon meetings in the last two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening (local time) left for New York, where he is scheduled to address at the 76th session of UNGA. PM Modi arrived in Washington for a three-day visit to the...
WORLD
austinnews.net

PM Modi hails CoWIN platform at UNGA says it gave digital s

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the country's coronavirus certification platform CoWIN at his United Nations General Assembly's address, underlining that it felicitated the vaccination process. While addressing the 76th session of UNGA here, PM Modi said, "India's vaccine delivery platform CoWIN is...
WORLD
stlouisnews.net

PM Modi to address UNGA today, likely to focus on COVID-19,

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday during which he is likely to focus on "pressing global challenges" including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tidewater News

UNGA deal with: ‘When India reforms, world transforms,’ says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mentioned that when Indians make progress, it additionally provides an impetus to the event of the world as its progress is linked with the globe. Addressing the 76th UN General Assembly session right here, Prime Minister Modi mentioned that immediately, each sixth particular person...
POLITICS
charlottenews.net

PM Modi's speech at UNGA most awaited among world leaders

By Reena BhardwajNew York [India], September 21 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is one of the most awaited among the world leaders on September 25. In...
BUSINESS
