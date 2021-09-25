CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke Shields & Lookalike Daughter Grier, 15, Stun As They Step Out At Milan Fashion Week — Photos

By Emily Selleck
 7 days ago
maximon / MEGA

Brooke Shields’ teenage daughter is growing up so fast! She stepped out with her mini-me at the Ferragamo show at Milan Fashion Week. See the pics.

Brooke Shields, 56, and her daughter Grier Henchy, 15, proved they’re serious fashionistas when they stepped out at Milan Fashion Week. It seems Brooke’s teenage daughter has inherited her A-list mom’s modeling genes, as she stunned in a blue leather pantsuit at the Ferragamo fashion show. She paired the ensemble with matching blue pumps, a tiny blue handbag, and styled her red tresses in glamorous curls. Meanwhile, Brooke donned a black leather, sleeveless jacket with dark trousers and pointy toe pumps.

Brooke Shields and her daughter. Image: maximon / MEGA

The actress accessorized with reflective aviator-style shades, silver bracelets, and a black handbag. After posing up a storm outside of the event, Brooke took to Instagram to share several behind-the-scenes pics from the show. One snap showed the mother-daughter duo in front of a decadent floral display. “A beautiful day with my girl @grierhhenchy,” Brooke captioned the snap of her and Grier, whom she shares with her husband Chris Henchy.

The couple also have an older daughter, Rowan, 18, whom Brooke recently opened up about in an interview with HollywoodLife. “I think they’ve taught me more than I’ve taught them,” she said of both her daughters. “I’ve tried to not have my insecurities spill over into them but, in order to do that, you actually have to walk the walk. In order for me to gain confidence, I focus on being as healthy and as fit as I can be. Also, just acknowledging how much my body has done for me over the past 56 years.”

Brooke Shields and her daughter. Image: maximon / MEGA

She emphasized how proud she was of their individuality, having been open throughout the years about her struggles with body image. “I try to say to them [that] it’s not about a desired look as much as it’s a desired feel, that it involves being healthy. It’s not about weight as much as it’s about being fit and taking care of your body internally and exercising and sleeping; all those things that kids roll their eyes at when they’re younger,” Brooke told HL.

“I try to focus much more on that and they’re much more proud of their individual strengths and shapes. And I think they’re more focused on their individuality, which I think is their generation more, from what I’ve witnessed with them.”

