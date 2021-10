Public support for the Biden administration’s drive to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19 is largely split along partisan lines, according to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. While employers in some sectors and parts of the country are reporting that a vast majority of workers are complying with new vaccine requirements, hardened stances among the minority of people who oppose mandates reflect the long-term difficulty President Joe Biden could face in convincing enough Americans to get their shots to help slow the coronavirus pandemic.

