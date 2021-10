Atletico Madrid travelled to San Siro this evening to take on Milan in their second group game of the 2021/22 Champions League. Questions have been asked of Diego Simeone’s side this season given their relatively slow start, so Los Rojiblancos were keen to put in a strong performance to really get the ball rolling; they weren’t outstanding, but they did manage to win 2-1.

UEFA ・ 4 DAYS AGO